Football Question of The Day

Of course the football world is talking about the 2 point play last night.



Sorry people, wrong again. Interesting. Sure. But dumb luck.



The real question is all Stafford does is throw the ball to Puka Nacua. So why not just take Nacua out of their offense, especially with Davante Adams not playing. Make the Rams beat you a different way.



I do not get it. Nacua is not Tyreek Hill. Not super fast or quick or anything. Just a baller. He is like Julian Edelman. Shouldn’t be that hard to stop. Nacua should never have these kinds of games, especially when he is the only guy out there. The Rams literally have nothing else. No TE, no RBs, and with Adams hurt, no other receivers.



Yet every week. It is the same thing with Arizona. They have one guy, Trey McBride. Yet every week the opposition lets him go off.



The idea is to take away your opponents biggest weapon, and make them beat you left handed.



All too often over the years I have seen the Dolphins make the same mistake. Defensively, they do not take away the opponents biggest strength. Offensively, we do not attack the opponents biggest weakness.



I don’t get it.