Football Question of The Day

Of course the football world is talking about the 2 point play last night.

Sorry people, wrong again. Interesting. Sure. But dumb luck.

The real question is all Stafford does is throw the ball to Puka Nacua. So why not just take Nacua out of their offense, especially with Davante Adams not playing. Make the Rams beat you a different way.

I do not get it. Nacua is not Tyreek Hill. Not super fast or quick or anything. Just a baller. He is like Julian Edelman. Shouldn’t be that hard to stop. Nacua should never have these kinds of games, especially when he is the only guy out there. The Rams literally have nothing else. No TE, no RBs, and with Adams hurt, no other receivers.

Yet every week. It is the same thing with Arizona. They have one guy, Trey McBride. Yet every week the opposition lets him go off.

The idea is to take away your opponents biggest weapon, and make them beat you left handed.

All too often over the years I have seen the Dolphins make the same mistake. Defensively, they do not take away the opponents biggest strength. Offensively, we do not attack the opponents biggest weakness.

I don’t get it.
 
I'm no expert, but my guess is coordinators are married to their schemes and assignments, and they don't want to deviate from their system and ask guys to do things they might not usually do. You'd think they'd have something set up for double coverage, and that would already be incorporated.
But that's a good question.
 
The Bopkin said:
I'm no expert, but my guess is coordinators are married to their schemes and assignments, and they don't want to deviate from their system and ask guys to do things they might not usually do. You'd think they'd have something set up for double coverage, and that would already be incorporated.
But that's a good question.
yes i think some teams can be pretty rigid. sort of the "this is what we do approach." but boy, if you do not have the flexibility to adjust and take away the oppositions biggest weapon, especially in a situation like this one, i think you will be limited.
 
Because what it would take to completely take away a player like Puka Nacua, or many others in the league, would make it even easier for other guys to destroy you even worse.
 
