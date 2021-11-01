 FOOTBALL SEASON GETTING YOU DOWN?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FOOTBALL SEASON GETTING YOU DOWN??

Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
10,044
Reaction score
39,445
Location
australia
Is the season heading this way?

image_3a8f511439e26d2d301d981a7a9c6126be17787d.png

Looking to brighten your day and get a laugh, hit some music or learn how to cook great BBQ may be head for the Lounge.

Just click on the link below

Finheaven Lounge

Talk about anything in this board. Sit back, relax, and have fun! Just remember, TOS applies!
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Last edited:
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,387
Reaction score
19,425
It's so important to know how to disconnect from this stuff.
Football should never get to a place where it effects your emotional health days on end.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
10,044
Reaction score
39,445
Location
australia
ANUFan said:
It's so important to know how to disconnect from this stuff.
Football should never get to a place where it effects your emotional health days on end.
Click to expand...

Well said sir.
Yes Sport can play a big part in our lives and is very emotional but it isn't the be all and end all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom