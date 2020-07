GBpackers10 said: Man I hope there is Football this fall. Also praying for the Members of the Marlins that they all have a fast and full recovery from this virus. You guys hear anything on the NFL whether we will have a season or not. We love you guys and stay safe and healthy. Click to expand...

We get the same reports down here in Miami as you do up there. The Dolphins are reporting to camp to begin preseason training and as of today the NFL is still planning to play this season. What will happen over the next few months in regards to the season will obviously be determined by how well the players in the league can avoid coming down with Covid19.