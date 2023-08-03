 Football tonight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Football tonight

Someone called into the Dan Patrick show yesterday with a stat of the day, saying no team that has played in a HOF game has ever won a Super Bowl.
 
I’ll put it on for a few drives. Basically until I remember I can’t tolerate any non-Dolphins preseason football.
 
We are all excited for football but Browns/Jets? Only plus side to this is I can get the projector tuned for gamedays.
I'm pumped. Looking forward to it. Happy hour starts over here about 3:30 today in celebration of it. Dinner's probably roasted greek yogurt seasoned chicken thighs and Loco's award winning black eyed peas. Though Publix subs will seem pretty tantalizing around drink # 4....
 
only if Boars Head.
only if Boars Head.
 
