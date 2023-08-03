Football tonight

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
We are all excited for football but Browns/Jets? Only plus side to this is I can get the projector tuned for gamedays.
I'm pumped. Looking forward to it. Happy hour starts over here about 3:30 today in celebration of it. Dinner's probably roasted greek yogurt seasoned chicken thighs and Loco's award winning black eyed peas. Though Publix subs will seem pretty tantalizing around drink # 4....We are all excited for football but Browns/Jets? Only plus side to this is I can get the projector tuned for gamedays.
only if Boars Head.I'm pumped. Looking forward to it. Happy hour starts over here about 3:30 today in celebration of it. Dinner's probably roasted greek yogurt seasoned chicken thighs and Loco's award winning black eyed peas. Though Publix subs will seem pretty tantalizing around drink # 4....