For a Genius, McDaniel just said some stupid ****

Coming from Grier, I get it, he drafted and signed some awful olinemen but McD....... surprising.
Coming from Grier, I get it, he drafted and signed some awful olinemen but McD....... surprising.
I see your point but at the same time, he makes it sound like we're more than okay along the Line and that's simply not true.Paul. Armstead, Jackson, Lamm at T.
Eichenberg, Jones, Driscoll, Cotton, Wynn at G.
Brewer at C.
That’s 10 that are “NFL-caliber.” Doesn’t mean that we want Eichenberg or Cotton starting, but they are NFL-caliber.
And to finish up, we are not keeping 10 o-linemen on the 53-man roster.
I think Grier & Co.'s particular brand of salary cap calculus allows for an average to below-average-paid O-Line room in hopes of average to good line play. Others pay the line and have to compromise elsewhere. We'll see how it plays out.I see your point but at the same time, he makes it sound like we're more than okay along the Line and that's simply not true.