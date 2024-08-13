 For a Genius, McDaniel just said some stupid **** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For a Genius, McDaniel just said some stupid ****

Coming from Grier, I get it, he drafted and signed some awful olinemen but McD....... surprising.
 
Pretty sure every player in training camp is considered NFL caliber.

Edit - How many of those are 53 caliber or starting caliber is the question… imo
 
MrChadRico said:


Coming from Grier, I get it, he drafted and signed some awful olinemen but McD....... surprising.
Paul. Armstead, Jackson, Lamm at T.

Eichenberg, Jones, Driscoll, Cotton, Wynn at G.

Brewer at C.

That’s 10 that are “NFL-caliber.” Doesn’t mean that we want Eichenberg or Cotton starting, but they are NFL-caliber.

And to finish up, we are not keeping 10 o-linemen on the 53-man roster.
 
Do you think he is going to come out and say we dont have NFL players in camp?

Great way to build morale.
 
As much as gets up there and actually attempts to respectfully and properly answer questions, something dumb bound to come out here n there.
 
I see your point but at the same time, he makes it sound like we're more than okay along the Line and that's simply not true.
 
What the hell do you expect him to say?

"Holy heck, our guys are hot garbage. It's amazing we're so good on offense with these turnstiles."

Dumb statement to get upset about. It's coach speak.
 
Correct. Lester Cotten was on our roster all last year and managed to start some games including the playoff game. Is he by definition, an NFL player? Because he isn't making this team.
 
MrChadRico said:
I see your point but at the same time, he makes it sound like we're more than okay along the Line and that's simply not true.
I think Grier & Co.'s particular brand of salary cap calculus allows for an average to below-average-paid O-Line room in hopes of average to good line play. Others pay the line and have to compromise elsewhere. We'll see how it plays out.
 
