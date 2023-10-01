 For all those... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For all those...

that soiled themselves when the talking heads on TV picked the Bills, do you understand now?

A week ago, Miami was destined for greatness. Today...fire the DC, we're too soft, we pay players too much, etc.

One game does not a season make.
 
It’s a long season ahead. It doesn’t matter how we lost or how we won. I’ll take a 3-1 start with 3 of them on the road all day
 
