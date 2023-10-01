For all those...

Dolphin Mule
that soiled themselves when the talking heads on TV picked the Bills, do you understand now?
A week ago, Miami was destined for greatness. Today...fire the DC, we're too soft, we pay players too much, etc.
One game does not a season make.
