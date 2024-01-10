For anyone who wants to fire Mike Mcdaniel

Swollcolb
My first playoff game I remember watching as a dolphins fan I was (9). 2001 lost to ravens. Didn't make playoffs again until 2008 (16) lost to ravens. Didn't make playoffs again until 2016 (24) lost to Steelers. Didn't make playoffs again until 2022 (30) lost to bills. 2023 made playoffs playing chiefs (31)
This has been my life, so when I get bashed for my positives threads this is where I'm coming from, I didn't get to see those great 70s teams or even the Marino era. And even though this team and even this coaching staff has obvious flaws there is enough here to build around. Because a rebuild tear down could set us back another 7-8 years and life is short and we may not have that time. Yes I'm a little emotional after watching hard knocks
