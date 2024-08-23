For Brogs..... 53 man roster predictions. Post em up

There is a ton of people who forgot to leave their ego at the door.

Telling me what kind of fan I should be or poster for that matter...LOL



I normally do not take requests for posts... But screw it. It is the offseason and there is not a lot of decent football talk



So here we go.



QB... I think they go with three... I do not want them to... but



Tua

Thompson

White... (No reason for him to be on the team at all)



RB... I think they go with 5



Mostert

Achane

Wright

Ingold

Brooks



Wilson is going to last all of 4 seconds once he is released.... Tough room to be in... Hate it for him.



Wideouts... I think they go 5. ( I will explain.)



Hill

Waddle

EZE

Washington

Berrios



I think Cracraft starts the season on the IR... and Beckham is on the PUP



Tight end. I think they go 4...



Smith

Smythe

Hill

Connor



Offensive Linemen ... They keep 9



T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton



I had to look this up... Not up to date on the O line as much as other positions.





I saw that Wynn is likely to go to the PUP



Defense





Edge... 5 players.





Phillips

Ogbah

Kamara

Bell

Robinson



Chubb is likely to start the season on the PUP



DT... 5



Sieler

Hand

Jones

Campbell

Pili



Linebacker.. 4



Brooks

Long

Tindall

Riley



Walker goes to the IR perhaps?



Defensive backs..... 10



Ramsey

Kohou

Bonner

Fuller

Holland

Poyer

Maye

Campbell

Duck

Needham



Everything I have read has been stellar about McMorris.. but there is only so much room.



Smith is might be headed to the IR?



Kicker.... Sanders

Punter... Bailey

Long snapper...Ferguson





it is 5 am.... LOL...



Is that 53?