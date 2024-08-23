 For Brogs..... 53 man roster predictions. Post em up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For Brogs..... 53 man roster predictions. Post em up

Induperator

Induperator

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2023
Messages
641
Reaction score
851
Location
Alabama
There is a ton of people who forgot to leave their ego at the door.
Telling me what kind of fan I should be or poster for that matter...LOL

I normally do not take requests for posts... But screw it. It is the offseason and there is not a lot of decent football talk

So here we go.

QB... I think they go with three... I do not want them to... but

Tua
Thompson
White... (No reason for him to be on the team at all)

RB... I think they go with 5

Mostert
Achane
Wright
Ingold
Brooks

Wilson is going to last all of 4 seconds once he is released.... Tough room to be in... Hate it for him.

Wideouts... I think they go 5. ( I will explain.)

Hill
Waddle
EZE
Washington
Berrios

I think Cracraft starts the season on the IR... and Beckham is on the PUP

Tight end. I think they go 4...

Smith
Smythe
Hill
Connor

Offensive Linemen ... They keep 9

T Terron Armstead, T Austin Jackson, C/G Liam Eichenberg, G Robert Jones, T Patrick Paul (R), C/G Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, G/T Jack Driscoll, G Lester Cotton

I had to look this up... Not up to date on the O line as much as other positions.


I saw that Wynn is likely to go to the PUP

Defense


Edge... 5 players.


Phillips
Ogbah
Kamara
Bell
Robinson

Chubb is likely to start the season on the PUP

DT... 5

Sieler
Hand
Jones
Campbell
Pili

Linebacker.. 4

Brooks
Long
Tindall
Riley

Walker goes to the IR perhaps?

Defensive backs..... 10

Ramsey
Kohou
Bonner
Fuller
Holland
Poyer
Maye
Campbell
Duck
Needham

Everything I have read has been stellar about McMorris.. but there is only so much room.

Smith is might be headed to the IR?

Kicker.... Sanders
Punter... Bailey
Long snapper...Ferguson


it is 5 am.... LOL...

Is that 53?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom