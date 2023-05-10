For Dolphin Fans who work weekends

How do you all handle not being able to watch the games? For all my life I have had weekends off and now due to my new job(medicare Sales) there is a timeframe of AEP Annual Enrollment Period that requires me to work overtime and now weekenda from Oct 15 to Dec 7th. Anyone in medicare sales?



Anyhow, was curious how those of you handle it. I mean we have no choice but to work through it. Do you guys watch while you work? Rewind it back? Etc? Interested to know since this will now be the norm for me unfortunately. Fins up!