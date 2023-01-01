For fans more mature than me?

Nothing wrong with being angry and frustrated.......we all are. However, understand there is nothing you can say or do to influence what the team does or how they respond. You have zero control over any of this and it isn't worth being miserable all the time.How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
Knowing it is just Entertainment really helps. I made that switch and I still support the team. But my mood no longer hinges on a win or loss.
You can't. It's something that will define a part of your life and it sucks.
Easy to say when you’re sitting as the 1 seed.Knowing it is just Entertainment really helps. I made that switch and I still support the team. But my mood no longer hinges on a win or loss.
To be fair, he is a Bills fan. He is no stranger to the same kind of mental abuse that we are experiencing.....Easy to say when you’re sitting as the 1 seed.
I took this stance a decade ago in the middle of our two decade drought.Easy to say when you’re sitting as the 1 seed.
Look at the bright spots. Despite the collapse, we have a talented roster. Injuries have piled up. We were without 7 of our best 12 players today. Not making excuses but obviously injuries have played a huge factor this year. We were looking like a super bowl contender a month ago.
Good response!Remember that ultimately it is something that is out of your control. There's no need to be upset over something that is not your fault. You dont play fot them, or coach or scout for them, so why get upset?
I started following the Dolphins regularly in 2004 so I'm used to them being losers. I learned very early on that it's silly to get emotional or angry about any sort of sports team. I let my guard down this year because I believed in them too, and was particularly upset after the Packers game. But then I just throw my hands up and I remember that I have to accept the things that I cannot control.
I just turn off the game, take a deep breath and move on, ready to be filled with more false hope and optimism the next week!
Get married. Have a kid. Walk your dog every days basically there are things out there more important than a game. Also realize three very important things.
Only 2 decades?
Great take. I don't let it ruin days anymore. Not worth it. I'm already on to next SaturdayKnowing it is just Entertainment really helps. I made that switch and I still support the team. But my mood no longer hinges on a win or loss.