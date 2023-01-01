 For fans more mature than me? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For fans more mature than me?

tggeorge

tggeorge

Sep 19, 2011
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
 
Bob512

Bob512

Nov 6, 2013
South Carolina
tggeorge said:
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
Nothing wrong with being angry and frustrated.......we all are. However, understand there is nothing you can say or do to influence what the team does or how they respond. You have zero control over any of this and it isn't worth being miserable all the time.

For me, it came with age, as I used to hinge on every win or loss, but came to grips with it years ago.

Also, Bourbon helps........
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
Borneo
You don’t its a disease.
Problem is with every new regime hire they pull you back in. You see a few promising things, they pick up the hot free agent and then boom they fall apart. And then the Groundhog Day starts all over again and you buy in
I hate myself because of it
 
D

Dolfan4life

Nov 19, 2001
313
The reality is we as fans care more. The players don’t care about trophies and rings. They simply care about MONEY $$$$

That’s the sad part. Once you realize that I think it makes it easier. Gone are the days when players are drug off the field. They have ties in the league because it’s just too much

They don’t do two a day practices. They don’t practice with pads after first couple weeks of season. At the first sign of being marginally dinged they are out for weeks

And all of that is about CASH
 
Adam First

Adam First

Jul 4, 2005
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Remember that ultimately it is something that is out of your control. There's no need to be upset over something that is not your fault. You dont play fot them, or coach or scout for them, so why get upset?

I started following the Dolphins regularly in 2004 so I'm used to them being losers. I learned very early on that it's silly to get emotional or angry about any sort of sports team. I let my guard down this year because I believed in them too, and was particularly upset after the Packers game. But then I just throw my hands up and I remember that I have to accept the things that I cannot control.

I just turn off the game, take a deep breath and move on, ready to be filled with more false hope and optimism the next week!
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

Dec 30, 2006
Ellicott City, Maryland
tggeorge said:
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
Knowing it is just Entertainment really helps. I made that switch and I still support the team. But my mood no longer hinges on a win or loss.
 
WhtCnBrwnDo4U

WhtCnBrwnDo4U

Oct 13, 2009
tggeorge said:
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
You can’t. It’s something that will define a part of your life and it sucks.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Mar 13, 2012
Fort Lauderdale
tggeorge said:
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
Look at the bright spots. Despite the collapse, we have a talented roster. Injuries have piled up. We were without 7 of our best 12 players today. Not making excuses but obviously injuries have played a huge factor this year. We were looking like a super bowl contender a month ago.
 
Bob512

Bob512

Nov 6, 2013
South Carolina
Adam First said:
Remember that ultimately it is something that is out of your control. There's no need to be upset over something that is not your fault. You dont play fot them, or coach or scout for them, so why get upset?

I started following the Dolphins regularly in 2004 so I'm used to them being losers. I learned very early on that it's silly to get emotional or angry about any sort of sports team. I let my guard down this year because I believed in them too, and was particularly upset after the Packers game. But then I just throw my hands up and I remember that I have to accept the things that I cannot control.

I just turn off the game, take a deep breath and move on, ready to be filled with more false hope and optimism the next week!
Good response!

I'm fortunate to have been around for those great 70's teams and the Superbowl runs and have seen this team have success in the past. But I feel bad for the generation of fans like yourself that have come since then and have never seen anything but losing. It hasn't always been this way an we once had a model franchise.

You point about not having any control is spot on.......
 
Despacio

Despacio

Jun 12, 2004
Arizona
tggeorge said:
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
Get married. Have a kid. Walk your dog every days basically there are things out there more important than a game. Also realize three very important things.

1. A Super Bowl will never be enough, you’ll be miserable the following year when Miami loses a key game. So there’s no sense making a season mean everything.

2. We don’t control shit. So why get worked up and worried over things. We can’t control anything, we’re passive observers nothing more.

3. What Miami outputs is because that’s what they are, nothing more. If they win it’s because they’re good enough and if they lose it’s because they’re not. No sense cursing the gods for what they are. Don’t dwell on the what ifs it’s pointless.

Also remember that your misery, your depression and sadness and not taking part in anything with friends or families punishes them. They don’t deserve that.

Anyways, those are my observations over 32 years of mostly misery. Good luck.
 
Ren

Ren

Mar 8, 2006
tggeorge said:
How do I learn to care less? It's been a brutal 2 decades and I let myself believe this year. How do I keep it from ruining my days? Hoe do I approach this more maturely?
Only 2 decades?

At the end of the day, it's just entertainment. It will only impact my life if I let it. I still have my life outside of the Dolphins, which I love very much. My joy comes my wife, my kids, and my grandkids, and not some overpaid athletes. Yeah, I want the 'Phins to win as much as everyone, but gotta have perspective. If your joy is determined by a source of entertainment, then you need to rethink your priorities.
 
