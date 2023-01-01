For fans more mature than me?

Remember that ultimately it is something that is out of your control. There's no need to be upset over something that is not your fault. You dont play fot them, or coach or scout for them, so why get upset?



I started following the Dolphins regularly in 2004 so I'm used to them being losers. I learned very early on that it's silly to get emotional or angry about any sort of sports team. I let my guard down this year because I believed in them too, and was particularly upset after the Packers game. But then I just throw my hands up and I remember that I have to accept the things that I cannot control.



I just turn off the game, take a deep breath and move on, ready to be filled with more false hope and optimism the next week!