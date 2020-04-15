For the anti tanking crowd

to put things in perspective, we are most likely not getting QB1 or QB2 from this draft unless we part ways with a few of the high picks we accumulated in our tanking/cleaning house effort. we are sitting at 5 because we won one too many lets call it "meaningless " games. In order to get a shot at our franchise QB, we now most likely have to trade some of the assets we gained by trading young solid players and intentionally putting a poor product on the field (for most of the season)

so my question is, if our goal was essentially to be in the top 3 of this draft, were the wins worth it?