For the anti tanking crowd

B

boringfin

Scout Team
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
192
Reaction score
17
Location
Miami
to put things in perspective, we are most likely not getting QB1 or QB2 from this draft unless we part ways with a few of the high picks we accumulated in our tanking/cleaning house effort. we are sitting at 5 because we won one too many lets call it "meaningless " games. In order to get a shot at our franchise QB, we now most likely have to trade some of the assets we gained by trading young solid players and intentionally putting a poor product on the field (for most of the season)
so my question is, if our goal was essentially to be in the top 3 of this draft, were the wins worth it?
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
4,512
Reaction score
5,125
boringfin said:
to put things in perspective, we are most likely not getting QB1 or QB2 from this draft unless we part ways with a few of the high picks we accumulated in our tanking/cleaning house effort. we are sitting at 5 because we won one too many lets call it "meaningless " games. In order to get a shot at our franchise QB, we now most likely have to trade some of the assets we gained by trading young solid players and intentionally putting a poor product on the field (for most of the season)
so my question is, if our goal was essentially to be in the top 3 of this draft, were the wins worth it?
Click to expand...
Boring...
 
PhishyPhishy

PhishyPhishy

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
679
Reaction score
204
Location
Florida
Yes and I started the season entirely for the tank.

These is no sport that hinges more on an entire team then football. As great as having the best qb is, we all lived through the Dan Marino years and saw first hand even the best of all time can't do it alone.

The growth we saw from this team and coaching staff was well worth those couple draft picks. And I disagree with you in that we wont get the QB we want at 5. Both Tua and Herbert will be sitting there imo.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
3,932
Reaction score
2,303
13
boringfin said:
to put things in perspective, we are most likely not getting QB1 or QB2 from this draft unless we part ways with a few of the high picks we accumulated in our tanking/cleaning house effort. we are sitting at 5 because we won one too many lets call it "meaningless " games. In order to get a shot at our franchise QB, we now most likely have to trade some of the assets we gained by trading young solid players and intentionally putting a poor product on the field (for most of the season)
so my question is, if our goal was essentially to be in the top 3 of this draft, were the wins worth it?
Click to expand...
Are you just getting back on the board?

This is water under the bridge..."What now?" is what we should be focusing on.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,388
Reaction score
6,878
Location
Bahamas
boringfin said:
to put things in perspective, we are most likely not getting QB1 or QB2 from this draft unless we part ways with a few of the high picks we accumulated in our tanking/cleaning house effort. we are sitting at 5 because we won one too many lets call it "meaningless " games. In order to get a shot at our franchise QB, we now most likely have to trade some of the assets we gained by trading young solid players and intentionally putting a poor product on the field (for most of the season)
so my question is, if our goal was essentially to be in the top 3 of this draft, were the wins worth it?
Click to expand...
:rolleyes:
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,556
Reaction score
5,693
Location
Marco Island
ANYONE that calls themselves a Dolphins fan and wanted them to lose a single game should be burned alive. I have zero respect for anyone that references that as an actual thought coming out of their brain. You root for your team to win each and every game. To think the professionals on this team and in it's leadership are going to jeopardize their careers by deliberately misperforming to cause an 0-16 team is absolutely foolish and I'm sure to them border line insulting to the point they break your face.
 
B

boringfin

Scout Team
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
192
Reaction score
17
Location
Miami
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Are you just getting back on the board?

This is water under the bridge..."What now?" is what we should be focusing on.
Click to expand...
no i read from time to time. im just seeing it become relevant now. i know we had tank talk all season. now we are seeing the penalty for winning games that really did nothing for us.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,388
Reaction score
6,878
Location
Bahamas
boringfin said:
no i read from time to time. im just seeing it become relevant now. i know we had tank talk all season. now we are seeing the penalty for winning games that really did nothing for us.
Click to expand...
Fans had tank talk not a single player or coach did. Understand the difference.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom