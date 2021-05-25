 For the Bama Fans - Tell Us More About Tua & Waddle's Relationship? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For the Bama Fans - Tell Us More About Tua & Waddle's Relationship?

Hi all,

Namor and the other Bama fans: We're all excited about getting Waddle. Can you fill us in on how their relationship really is and what we should expect now that they're reunited? I know you'll have a much deeper understanding as Bama fans. Thanks!
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

I’m not a bama fan, but I think it easy to know who’s the pitcher and who’s the catcher.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

I don't know if it's your avatar that makes me read your message in a negative fashion or not. it's May. Trying to learn some things about the relationship between our top picks of the last two years. So pitch in or go be grumpy elsewhere.
 
jreg1

jreg1

I think sometimes that is over blown because I think scheme fit matters more than those 2 being home boys or good buddies. If 1 of the 2 oc's can get a copy of the tide's playbook then that will help us more.
 
