For the Bama Fans - Tell Us More About Tua & Waddle's Relationship?

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 7,039
- Reaction score
- 17,017
- Location
- Marco Island
Hi all,
Namor and the other Bama fans: We're all excited about getting Waddle. Can you fill us in on how their relationship really is and what we should expect now that they're reunited? I know you'll have a much deeper understanding as Bama fans. Thanks!
Namor and the other Bama fans: We're all excited about getting Waddle. Can you fill us in on how their relationship really is and what we should expect now that they're reunited? I know you'll have a much deeper understanding as Bama fans. Thanks!
Last edited: