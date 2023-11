I know that Tua criticism comes with being chastised by those on the board who just know more than anyone else. That said, I feel like we know what he is... not nearly as bad as the naysayers suggest and just not as good as the love festers think. He is the league's best first read passer, nobody can get it out as quick with as much accuracy. But if a team can take that away and force him into progressions then he is very pedestrian and completely unwilling or incapable of extending plays with his legs.