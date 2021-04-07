 For the Chase naysayers | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For the Chase naysayers

dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
170
Reaction score
96
This article can be found on NFL.com

Over the past two college football seasons, Pro Football Focus has Chase with the most touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards (14). Pretty crazy, considering the guy opted out of the 2020 season. In 2019, no college receiver was more open on passes intended to travel 10-plus air yards (as measured by percentage of targets with at least 3 yards to work with). Chase's speed on yards earned after catching his targets featured the least erosion (a proxy for fatigue) between the start and end of games in the SEC -- quite an impressive feat in that conference, particularly in that year. He led the FBS in tight-window receptions (20) and receiving yards on such catches (423), per PFF, while racking up a robust 684 yards after the catch.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,151
Reaction score
11,479
Location
Bahamas
Not many naysayers just most believe he will go to the Bengals.
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
170
Reaction score
96
Also for those that want to say he took a year off blah blah. He did which is less wear and tear on the body. Also I highly doubt he was sitting around eating birthday cake lol
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Club Member
Joined
May 22, 2017
Messages
989
Reaction score
2,514
Age
36
Location
Charlotte, NC
I’m not sure I have seen many “naysayers” think people just have their favorite. I really want Devonta Smith but if with get Chase or Pitts I’m still extremely happy.
 
dunbar1352

dunbar1352

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 11, 2013
Messages
170
Reaction score
96
andyahs said:
Not many naysayers just most believe he will go to the Bengals.
Click to expand...
Nah I posted something about Chase before and there were alot who said he gets no separation, only a jump ball specialist,
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,151
Reaction score
11,479
Location
Bahamas
dunbar1352 said:
Also for those that want to say he took a year off blah blah. He did which is less wear and tear on the body. Also I highly doubt he was sitting around eating birthday cake lol
Click to expand...
Some teams are looking at taking the year off negatively.

No one wants to draft a pick in the top 10 and have him opt out this year if that option is again offered.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,236
Reaction score
6,888
Location
Allentown, Pa
dunbar1352 said:
Also for those that want to say he took a year off blah blah. He did which is less wear and tear on the body. Also I highly doubt he was sitting around eating birthday cake lol
Click to expand...

His 40 time suggests I’ve likely had more carbs today than he’s had in this entire calendar year.
 
