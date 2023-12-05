For the Eich doubters

Danny
Has to be a lot to do with coaching...HAS to.Bit like Jackson taken a while to get going.
Might not develop into pro bowl player but is proving invaluable as a back up that can slot into C/G positions.
All the injuries we have had it's been a mayor bonus.
