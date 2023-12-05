 For the Eich doubters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For the Eich doubters

Ozfin said:
Bit like Jackson taken a while to get going.
Might not develop into pro bowl player but is proving invaluable as a back up that can slot into C/G positions.
All the injuries we have had it's been a mayor bonus.
that right there.....at the very least he's proving to be a good backup so if he can become a good starter next year it'd help a lot with the fact we have so many free agents
 
I’ll admit that I was brutal to him and felt there was no hope for him at all. I didn’t see how he would fit. He isn’t athletic enough and his arms are too short to play tackle and I didn’t think he could be strong and physical enough to play guard. He’s been doing a nice job filling in for the injured guard spots. Good for him and good for Miami.
 
