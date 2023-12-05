 For the Eich haters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For the Eich haters

Ozfin said:
Bit like Jackson taken a while to get going.
Might not develop into pro bowl player but is proving invaluable as a back up that can slot into C/G positions.
All the injuries we have had it's been a mayor bonus.
Click to expand...
that right there.....at the very least he's proving to be a good backup so if he can become a good starter next year it'd help a lot with the fact we have so many free agents
 
I’ll admit that I was brutal to him and felt there was no hope for him at all. I didn’t see how he would fit. He isn’t athletic enough and his arms are too short to play tackle and I didn’t think he could be strong and physical enough to play guard. He’s been doing a nice job filling in for the injured guard spots. Good for him and good for Miami.
 
Totality. I've long warned against overreacting to offensive lineman who look promising late in the season.

The good news is that the offensive line as a whole has not regressed. But difficult to believe it doesn't happen at some point. The collective seems to be well above the sum of the parts.
 
Eichenberg and Jackson deserved the criticism when they got it.

Now they can relish in the acclaim.

Maybe Liam’s brother replaces Baker. Buckeye replacing Buckeye.
 
