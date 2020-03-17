For the First Time in 10 Years........

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

#1DandyDanFan
The Miami Dolphins total of guarantees: $131M Equals most guaranteed by a team in a full offseason in the last 10 years. So is the team now a Super Bowl Contender? You cannot convince me that spending all of that money on these particular Free Agents was worth the investment unless it produces immediate results. In the NFL immediate results does not mean that you become a Super Bowl contender in 3 years. It means Win now baby!! Is the team ready to do that once the draft is over? The jury is still out.........At least the one that resides in my house!
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Second String
No of course we aren't a super bowl contender just because we signed four players. What's your point?
 
Cocelesti

Cocelesti

Danish Fin Fan
Using high-end money doesn't guarantee anything. We saw that last year with Cleveland and many times before that. I understand the logic behind it and I think it's okay to have some expectations but it's also important to remember that most times these expectations never stick.

Does yesterday moves make us a contender? Not at all.
 
CedarPhin

CedarPhin

King of the Winter Carnival
Finheaven VIP
Free Agency spending is always a crapshoot..look at our spending sprees in 1995, 2013, and 2015.

Not something you should rely on exclusively, but also not a bad way to fill glaring needs either.
 
