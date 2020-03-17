For the First Time in 10 Years........

The Miami Dolphins total of guarantees: $131M Equals most guaranteed by a team in a full offseason in the last 10 years. So is the team now a Super Bowl Contender? You cannot convince me that spending all of that money on these particular Free Agents was worth the investment unless it produces immediate results. In the NFL immediate results does not mean that you become a Super Bowl contender in 3 years. It means Win now baby!! Is the team ready to do that once the draft is over? The jury is still out.........At least the one that resides in my house!