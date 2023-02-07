 For the Grier haters. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For the Grier haters.

Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

We're a playoff team somehow in spite of our GM who literally builds the team, I guess.

The cognitive dissonance on this forum about Grier is so weird.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

I personally never understood the Grier hate. A lot of the players that are picked go hand in hand to what the HC wants or needs to fit his system.
 
67Stang

67Stang

An over a decade long OL issue that still hasn't been fixed, 10 OL coaches in 9 years, some big bombs in free agency, and the way he does contracts having us 25 million over the cap, with a whole slew of FA's, and inability to create cap space without significant dead money ramifications are a few reasons I think he is a bum.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

I think a lot of the Grier hate comes from the Igbo pick, and secondarily, the Austin Jackson pick.
Those two are still tough to swallow, though at the time, the Austin Jackson pick made a lot of sense.
The Igbo pick was just bad, and I know people say that was a Flores pick, but it's Grier's job to tell him, NO, we can get him later.
I could debate and critique some other things, but the picks themselves haven't been dumb/bad.
The o-line struggles are another issue, too, but if they can get in a solid oline coach, I'm wondering if that could be a major factor.
*Hated the trade for the QB in 2019, from UCLA, traded by the Cardinals. I'm blanking on his name. I didn't like that decision at the time.
 
E30M3

E30M3

I saw this on Reddit and the top response was, wtf kind of metrics does this use? The Eagles middle of the pack yet have had multiple draft picks, have an elite offense and defense and are in the Super Bowl.

Just not sure about this chart at all tbh.

With that said, I'm not Grier's biggest fan, but we could have a worse GM. He's got his plusses (trades) and minuses (OL).
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

E30M3 said:
I saw this on Reddit and the top response was, wtf kind of metrics does this use? The Eagles middle of the pack yet have had multiple draft picks, have an elite offense and defense and are in the Super Bowl.

Just not sure about this chart at all tbh.

With that said, I'm not Grier's biggest fan, but we could have a worse GM. He's got his plusses (trades) and minuses (OL).
10 of the Eagles 11 offensive starters came through the draft
 
