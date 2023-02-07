For the Grier haters.

I think a lot of the Grier hate comes from the Igbo pick, and secondarily, the Austin Jackson pick.

Those two are still tough to swallow, though at the time, the Austin Jackson pick made a lot of sense.

The Igbo pick was just bad, and I know people say that was a Flores pick, but it's Grier's job to tell him, NO, we can get him later.

I could debate and critique some other things, but the picks themselves haven't been dumb/bad.

The o-line struggles are another issue, too, but if they can get in a solid oline coach, I'm wondering if that could be a major factor.

*Hated the trade for the QB in 2019, from UCLA, traded by the Cardinals. I'm blanking on his name. I didn't like that decision at the time.