for the record, how many games do the Dolphins win this year?

If Tua's back for Arizona (which, I don't see a win by then), 4-13. If not, 2-15, splitting with the Patriots.



The closest thing to a cupcake we have on the schedule is New England x2:



Tennessee - not a great team, but they're a few boneheaded QB plays from being 2-1. They do NOT want to go 0-4. Loss.

@ New England - playing tough defense. Loss.

@ Indy - on the road, team playing other teams very tough, look better than we do. Loss.

Arizona - inconsistent, but when they're on, they're really on. Loss. (W with Tua).

@ Buffalo - STFU...Loss.

@ LA Rams - WC road game against a very good team. Loss.

Las Vegas - beat Baltimore on the road, play very physical, Wilkins revenge game. Loss. (W with Tua)

New England - Home lovin' divisional game. Win.

@ Green Bay - LOL...Loss.

NY Jets - if Rodgers is playing, Loss.

@ Houston - good/playoff team, i.e. we can't win. Loss.

San Francisco - McD can't beat his daddy. Loss.

@ Cleveland - late December, 'nuff said. Loss.

@ NY Jets - January in the cold...again...'nuff said. Loss.



To be clear, my main consideration for these picks is McD. He hasn't improved, at all, and his schtick is played. Defenses know what to do. Now, if he goes heavy run game for the remainder, could maybe win a few more, but we're definitely not making the playoffs.