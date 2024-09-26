for the record, how many games do the Dolphins win this year?

Aquapride2
For 2024 I expect a 5-12 Dolphins season. That is four more wins added to the one victory to date
What is your prediction?
Based on last season's collapse, and the first two games of this season, I don't believe Tua playing (or not playing) makes much difference to the Dolphins won-loss record.Too much unknown to truly predict. We don’t even know who is going to be our starting QB this week. More importantly, we don’t know if/when our actual QB1 is going to return to action. Personally I’d need to know the realistic timeline on that one to make a reasonable prediction.
To be fair and transparent, in the preseason I think I had this team at 12-5. Yeah I drank the Puffy infused tea.
Wait. So 4 plus 1 equals 5?For 2024 I expect a 5-12 Dolphins season. That is four more wins added to the one victory to date
What is your prediction?
Yes, 5 total wins is my prediction. What's yours?Wait. So 4 plus 1 equals 5?
