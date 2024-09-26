 for the record, how many games do the Dolphins win this year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

for the record, how many games do the Dolphins win this year?

For 2024 I expect a 5-12 Dolphins season. That is four more wins added to the one victory to date
What is your prediction?
 
Too much unknown to truly predict. We don’t even know who is going to be our starting QB this week. More importantly, we don’t know if/when our actual QB1 is going to return to action. Personally I’d need to know the realistic timeline on that one to make a reasonable prediction.

To be fair and transparent, in the preseason I think I had this team at 12-5. Yeah I drank the Puffy infused tea.
 
Based on last season's collapse, and the first two games of this season, I don't believe Tua playing (or not playing) makes much difference to the Dolphins won-loss record.
 
If Tua comes back and stays healthy maybe 8.

If Tua doesn't come back and Sylar plays the rest of the way, 2 more wins tops.

If Tua doesn't come back and Huntley plays, maybe 6 to 7.
 
If Tua's back for Arizona (which, I don't see a win by then), 4-13. If not, 2-15, splitting with the Patriots.

The closest thing to a cupcake we have on the schedule is New England x2:

Tennessee - not a great team, but they're a few boneheaded QB plays from being 2-1. They do NOT want to go 0-4. Loss.
@ New England - playing tough defense. Loss.
@ Indy - on the road, team playing other teams very tough, look better than we do. Loss.
Arizona - inconsistent, but when they're on, they're really on. Loss. (W with Tua).
@ Buffalo - STFU...Loss.
@ LA Rams - WC road game against a very good team. Loss.
Las Vegas - beat Baltimore on the road, play very physical, Wilkins revenge game. Loss. (W with Tua)
New England - Home lovin' divisional game. Win.
@ Green Bay - LOL...Loss.
NY Jets - if Rodgers is playing, Loss.
@ Houston - good/playoff team, i.e. we can't win. Loss.
San Francisco - McD can't beat his daddy. Loss.
@ Cleveland - late December, 'nuff said. Loss.
@ NY Jets - January in the cold...again...'nuff said. Loss.

To be clear, my main consideration for these picks is McD. He hasn't improved, at all, and his schtick is played. Defenses know what to do. Now, if he goes heavy run game for the remainder, could maybe win a few more, but we're definitely not making the playoffs.
 
