For The Tua Supporters, please answer truthfully.

xSxPxHx

If Tua is given another year, with an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, better play callers for offensive, and he still plays the way he has this season. Do YOU finally move on or do you continue to ride and or die with Tua?

Again, he gets all the support he needs bit still doesn't elevate his QB play, is that the nail?
 
nate5413

im a huge tua supporter. was excited as hell when we drafted him. im still not sure what we have with him though. if we give him everything you said and he still looks like this and we have this same debate and same questions id have no problem moving on
 
brumdog44

Sure.

And I'm positive that you'll say he's pretty good considering the offense was mediocre despite a horrible line, in need of WR weapons, running backs, and had incompetent play callers this year.
 
Give the kid a beefed up line and a RB and if he still doesn't perform well, use the two picks in 23 to move up to get a QB. Other holes would be fixed for the next incoming project. Pretty simple.
 
xSxPxHx said:
If Tua is given another year, with an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, better play callers for offensive, and he still plays the way he has this season. Do YOU finally move on or do you continue to ride and or die with Tua?

Again, he gets all the support he needs bit still doesn't elevate his QB play, is that the nail?
Yes.

I actually would like Minshew II though, I think with our D and another weapon, he would ball out. Look at the dude's numbers, it's almost thievery that Lawrence got the job over him for this year.
 
I am not a Tua supporter but a Dolphins supporter, but that means I support our QB and want him to do well.
If the O-line is not bottom 5 and we have a decent running game I would definitely say he has what he needs.
If he does not play well with an average o-line and running game then I'd say he's not franchise QB.
 
Umm if we get everything you just said - and - he doesn’t play better?

Hell no
 
xSxPxHx said:
If Tua is given another year, with an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, better play callers for offensive, and he still plays the way he has this season. Do YOU finally move on or do you continue to ride and or die with Tua?

Again, he gets all the support he needs bit still doesn't elevate his QB play, is that the nail?
I said it in my grades thread. He has 8 games into next year in my book. That is after the expected OL, WR and RB upgrades. After those 8 games….I’m either on the train or off. To me….That’s how much leash Tua has. 8 games.
 
What's an improved OL? 32nd but not historically bad as PFF says it is? 31st instead of 32nd?

Here's a question for you people who want to see Tua fail just so you can say I told you so and there's seem to be a lot of you. If you give Tua an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, and better play callers and he shows vast improvement will you give credit to Tua and finally stfu or will you just give credit to his surround cast and continue to close your mouth and let your ashhole do the talking for you?
 
That's obviously a big if. But assuming Miami improves the offensive line significantly and Tua doesn't take his game to the next level, that likely means he's not good enough and it's time to move on.

Tua played very well for a long stretch this year. Granted, his play the last three weeks has been disappointing.

Again, there's not much talent around him. All you have to do is watch the amount of time Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes and Allen have in comparison to understand Tua's challenge.
 
superphin said:
What's an improved OL? 32nd but not historically bad as PFF says it is? 31st instead of 32nd?

Here's a question for you people who want to see Tua fail just so you can say I told you so and there's seem to be a lot of you. If you give Tua an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, and better play callers and he shows vast improvement will you give credit to Tua and finally stfu or will you just give credit to his surround cast and continue to close your mouth and let your ashhole do the talking for you?
I’ve backed Tua from the start. So….I’ll be happy to say I told you so. So If Tua plays elite behind a good OL….I’m going to be telling a lot of guys to shut the **** up
 
It was always a three year evaluation for me. I'm sold already, don't need him to prove anything else I'm signing him up for his second contract. No doubt in my mind if you put him in a better situation he would excel further. It's one bad game ffs, it's not like he's been playing like Lawrence or Wilson all season.

If he regressed on the player he is right now, yes of course you need to re-evaluate the situation but if everything is improved around him there is simply no evidence to suggest he would. Tua for me is the least of our worries on O.
 
