For The Tua Supporters, please answer truthfully.

If Tua is given another year, with an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, better play callers for offensive, and he still plays the way he has this season. Do YOU finally move on or do you continue to ride and or die with Tua?
Again, he gets all the support he needs bit still doesn't elevate his QB play, is that the nail?
