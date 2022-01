For The Tua Supporters, please answer truthfully.

What's an improved OL? 32nd but not historically bad as PFF says it is? 31st instead of 32nd?



Here's a question for you people who want to see Tua fail just so you can say I told you so and there's seem to be a lot of you. If you give Tua an improved offensive line, additional WR weapons, an elite RB, and better play callers and he shows vast improvement will you give credit to Tua and finally stfu or will you just give credit to his surround cast and continue to close your mouth and let your ashhole do the talking for you?