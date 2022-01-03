For The Tua Supporters, please answer truthfully.

It was always a three year evaluation for me. I'm sold already, don't need him to prove anything else I'm signing him up for his second contract. No doubt in my mind if you put him in a better situation he would excel further. It's one bad game ffs, it's not like he's been playing like Lawrence or Wilson all season.



If he regressed on the player he is right now, yes of course you need to re-evaluate the situation but if everything is improved around him there is simply no evidence to suggest he would. Tua for me is the least of our worries on O.