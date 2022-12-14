 For Those Doubting McDaniel At 8-5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For Those Doubting McDaniel At 8-5

Wait, How are folks "Moron's" for questioning the head coach?

That's nonsense. No coach is beyond being questioned including proven track record coaches like Reid/Belicheat!

I'm sorry McD doesn't "automatically" get a pass!
 
djphinfan said:
He gets three years to implement his philosophies imo unless we see something fatally flawed before that time..

Philbin and Gase were fatally flawed..
You would think that, if we had a normal owner I would agree.

But..... if we miss the playoffs and Sean Peyton tells Ross he wants to coach here next season ..... well you can guess what might happen.
 
No excuses. He has more than enough talent for this offense to be performing at a high level. What we've seen these past 2 weeks and even the weeks before that where we didn't score a single point in the 4th quarter for 4 out of the 5 wins is unacceptable.
 
I'm concerned about lack of adjustments later in games.
WInnable games are being lost because of it- it's tough to see a season deliver less than potential results because of it.
Players only get so many seasons.
 
bradmcnutt13 said:
No excuses. He has more than enough talent for this offense to be performing at a high level. What we've seen these past 2 weeks and even the weeks before that where we didn't score a single point in the 4th quarter for 4 out of the 5 wins is unacceptable.
Agree. McD looks lost out there at times and has no clue about time mgmt. Either he is too stubborn to make adjustments or he just doesnt get it. Either are not good looks.
 
I am one who has lost some faith in Mcd but I am not calling for his job. Our O failed us in SF, LAC, and tbd on Sat. We were in prime position to breath a bit and I was looking forward to going into the playoffs as div leaders or maybe wc at worst. Well, after the 2 poor performances we are struggling into a "HUGE Jerry HUGE" game seemingly struggling to get any yardage on O. Injuries are piling up, the oline is crap and Tua and the O go from tops to bottom in two games.

And, the D is hanging on by a thread but I have to cut them a bit of slack because they are on the field 65+ percent of the time. Aside from some curious calls (not happy with Boyer) I feel the O has been more of a problem the last two games. If we lay another egg Sat is more of the same so I can't annoit McD the second coming of Shula quite yet especially after getting his shit pushed in by Staley.
 
ANUFan said:
Wait, How are folks "Moron's" for questioning the head coach?

That's nonsense. No coach is beyond being questioned including proven track record coaches like Reid/Belicheat!

I'm sorry McD doesn't "automatically" get a pass!
A rookie HC that is 8-5, with his team still strong in reaching playoff and possibly even still winning division, while the season is not exactly over yet, and there are people already talking about getting rid of him?

Morons may actually nice.
 
ANUFan said:
Wait, How are folks "Moron's" for questioning the head coach?

That's nonsense. No coach is beyond being questioned including proven track record coaches like Reid/Belicheat!

I'm sorry McD doesn't "automatically" get a pass!
What a compilation of "Bogus".

1st paragraph:
This is not about questioning a HC, but clearly identifying his 1st year performance against some very successful coach's performance and comparing them to Tua. The claim made is that doubting his ability with an 8-5 record is moronic, and in that respect, the OP is correct. It is called perspective.

2nd paragraph:
Having used your first paragraph to try and disqualify you from being a moron, you assume your position is correct (it isn't) and you bring up "no coach is beyond being questioned", which is not what the OP ever said.

This is a sloppy use of the "straw man" argument where you build up a false narrative and then treat it as if it were the "Gospel". Then, after you have "doubled down" on being dumb, you try to extend that "logic" by implying you would have done the same with the coaches being mentioned. At this point you have "tripled down" on being dumb.

3rd paragraph:
Self-justification is a poor form of sincerity.

I've read your posts for quite a while, and they are usually relative and insightful.

Then every once and a while you "get wound around the axle" and go overboard in an over-emotional and under thought-out post like this.

I hope you feel better soon.
Will a win in our next upcoming game do the trick? - LOL
 
tay0365 said:
A rookie HC that is 8-5, with his team still strong in reaching playoff and possibly even still winning division, while the season is not exactly over yet, and there are people already talking about getting rid of him?

Morons may actually nice.
I don't know of anyone that's talking about getting rid of McD...Not One!
 
MrChadRico said:
You would think that, if we had a normal owner I would agree.

But..... if we miss the playoffs and Sean Peyton tells Ross he wants to coach here next season ..... well you can guess what might happen.
Go with Sean that might be here a few years before he leaves over an up and HC that might end up being special for many years to come.

It's the Jimmy Johnson scenario again, bring in the guy that recently had some success, though you know he is not going to stick around for very long, for what you already have that is still as good, and could be a better choice.
 
