For Those Doubting McDaniel At 8-5

ANUFan said: Wait, How are folks "Moron's" for questioning the head coach?



That's nonsense. No coach is beyond being questioned including proven track record coaches like Reid/Belicheat!



I'm sorry McD doesn't "automatically" get a pass! Click to expand...

What a compilation of "Bogus".1st paragraph:This is not about questioning a HC, but clearly identifying his 1st year performance against some very successful coach's performance and comparing them to Tua. The claim made is that doubting his ability with an 8-5 record is moronic, and in that respect, the OP is correct. It is called perspective.2nd paragraph:Having used your first paragraph to try and disqualify you from being a moron, you assume your position is correct (it isn't) and you bring up "no coach is beyond being questioned", which is not what the OP ever said.This is a sloppy use of the "straw man" argument where you build up a false narrative and then treat it as if it were the "Gospel". Then, after you have "doubled down" on being dumb, you try to extend that "logic" by implying you would have done the same with the coaches being mentioned. At this point you have "tripled down" on being dumb.3rd paragraph:Self-justification is a poor form of sincerity.I've read your posts for quite a while, and they are usually relative and insightful.Then every once and a while you "get wound around the axle" and go overboard in an over-emotional and under thought-out post like this.I hope you feel better soon.Will a win in our next upcoming game do the trick? - LOL