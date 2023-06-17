For those following my mom's cancer battle

H.P. Lovedrafts
So many of you have reached out with prayers, kind wishes, and support for my 91 year old mother, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer three weeks ago. On Tuesday night at 10:01 pm EST, she passed away, with my sister and I at her side. For the last 8 days, she received hospice care at an AMAZING end of life care home. They treated her with such love and kindness and made her comfort their number one priority.
I want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you who prayed for Mom and gave Mr words of support. I'm grateful.
