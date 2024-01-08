For those of you who are relishing our loss. And 5 suggestions

I was disgusted to see threads calling out those of us who supported our team this week. First let me state: a. I wanted to draft Herbert (and take insults over it) but from the instant we picked Tua, I supported him 100% (does that make me part of the degrading/divisive Tuanon term?) I can be critical of him but also see his strengths. I WANT him to succeed. b. I am an old school Shula guy, but I understand the direction of the league/players and see the talent and potential of McD. c. I don't expect Tua or McD or even Tyreek (multiple drops) to play/coach perfectly. Those who think a coach must win the Super Bowl in 3 years are moronic. D. I witnessed a brutally hard fought battle, where we played hard with almost 40% backup players. The first half was well played and the play calling very good. The second half, showed grit, but our injuries and lack of experience caught up to us. The Bills were the better team today but not by much. And they were far healthier than we were.



But seeing the comments of doom/gloom negativity from members of this thread (including some I respect) was disgusting. Particularly the "I told you so" keyboard warriors. To you I suggest:



1. Please get bent.

2. Find another team to support, that deserves your "brilliance".

3. Find another team to support until the Dolphins fire McD and don't resign Tua. You can return after a new regime wins the SB....in 3 years or less.

4. Start learning Chinese or Russian in case a global conflict erupts because of your "white flag" mentality.

5. Learn a skill, or hobby move out of your parents dark basements and find something (anything) positive to enjoy in your lives.



If our fan base cant be unified in wanting our team to win each and every game, then we don't deserve to take our small part in the journey. Keep the faith.



Phins Up! Always!