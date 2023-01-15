 For Those of you who can't take anymore stress...... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For Those of you who can't take anymore stress......

NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

1PM today the Knicks are in Detroit, tune in for a diversion. Relax, open a cold one, order a pizza and watch some hoops. Nothing to see at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. However if your heart is strong and your arteries are clear, well then you know where you should be and what you should be watching with the rest of us, dying on every play, scrutinizing every facial expression McD makes and criticizing his choice of timepiece. God help the special teams today with the Jills returning two kickoffs for TD's last week. Please Sanders, kick the ball out of the end zone for heaven's sake!!!! That's all for now. BTW it would be a good day for X to get 3 picks and all will be forgotten and forgiven this season........
 
**** that.

All Hands On Deck GIF by GIPHY News
 
Stress from what? This foregone conclusion of a football game? No really, I'm good. :rolleyes:
 
