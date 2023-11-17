 For those that have been to MetLife | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For those that have been to MetLife

Going to the Black Friday game and have no idea what wear. I tolerate the cold pretty well but I want to be comfortable. I'm in the upper level seats so I'm sure wind will be a factor. I'm not sure how close that stadium is to the river but I'm sure that adds to the weather. Current forecast is is 45 F at kickoff and dropping down to 41 F by 6 PM. Windchill looks to be roughly 39 F during that time frame. All these temps are for East Rutherford, NJ and may not translate directly to the stadium.
 
You'll need a hoddie, under the Hoodie where two undershirts and a beanie. Gloves arnt a bad idea. Sometimes you'll wanna bring a scarf, that when unfolded reads "Zach Wilson slept with my Mom" or something like that.
 
I Jane a Dolphin jacket which may or may not be heavy enough, but the hoodie under it's probably a good idea. Beanie is a given. I hadn't thought about gloves
 
All I know is all of the Jets fans should wear the beneath. Because they are going to get Effed.

1700246625940.png
 
