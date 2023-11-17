For those that have been to MetLife

Finsational
Going to the Black Friday game and have no idea what wear. I tolerate the cold pretty well but I want to be comfortable. I'm in the upper level seats so I'm sure wind will be a factor. I'm not sure how close that stadium is to the river but I'm sure that adds to the weather. Current forecast is is 45 F at kickoff and dropping down to 41 F by 6 PM. Windchill looks to be roughly 39 F during that time frame. All these temps are for East Rutherford, NJ and may not translate directly to the stadium.