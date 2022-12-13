 For those wanting the playoffs.............. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For those wanting the playoffs..............

Look over the schedules of the four teams battling for two spots. THE PLAYOFFS START THIS WEEKEND.

Fourth quarter dog fight looming.

I see Cincinnati and Baltimore finishing both 12-4. This is depending on the health of Lamar Jackson obviously.

Conventional wisdom would say after this Sunday there will be four teams at 10-6, god I hope not.

My gut tells me the season is on the line in week 17 against the Jets.

Would be nice to get some help bit I think we have to go 3-1 to get in.

Currently seeded.

#6

Miami 8-5 @ Buffalo Green Bay @ New England New York Jets

#7

New England 7-6 @ Las Vegas Cincinnati Miami @ Buffalo

#8

New York Jets 7-6 Detroit Jacksonville @ Seattle @ Miami

#9

Los Angeles Chargers 7-6 Tennessee @ Indianapolis LA Rams @ Denver
 
I say playoffs start on Christmas day. This Saturday is already a given. Win all three (GB, Pats, Jets) and we'll be in. Win just two and then it's extremely questionable. As you said, I can easily see the final game being for a playoff spot. And we seem to always lose those. 🤬
 
We will go 2-2

NE will go 2-2 (at best)

Jets will go 2-2 (at best)

Chargers will go 4-0

Ravens will go 2-2

Bengals will go 3-1

WC teams are Chargers (11-6), Ravens (11-6), Dolphins (10-7), in that order. Unfortunately we go to KC or Buffalo in the first round. That loss on Sunday hurt.
 
Wow, that Jets schedule looks pretty easy on paper.

The Dolphins control their own destiny, but really have to turn it around and get on a roll.
 
I'm interested in the Jets game this weekend. Detroit has been on a roll and has the fire power to put up points but on the road can they score enough to win is the question, Should be a good game.
 
Not that I’m thrilled with losing any game, but I think Buffalos game is only necessary if we have hopes of the division. The other three games are where the wildcard spot is determined.
 
I think Chargers will be 10-7. They will lose a game
 
