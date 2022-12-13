For those wanting the playoffs..............

Look over the schedules of the four teams battling for two spots. THE PLAYOFFS START THIS WEEKEND.



Fourth quarter dog fight looming.



I see Cincinnati and Baltimore finishing both 12-4. This is depending on the health of Lamar Jackson obviously.



Conventional wisdom would say after this Sunday there will be four teams at 10-6, god I hope not.



My gut tells me the season is on the line in week 17 against the Jets.



Would be nice to get some help bit I think we have to go 3-1 to get in.



Currently seeded.



#6



Miami 8-5 @ Buffalo Green Bay @ New England New York Jets



#7



New England 7-6 @ Las Vegas Cincinnati Miami @ Buffalo



#8



New York Jets 7-6 Detroit Jacksonville @ Seattle @ Miami



#9



Los Angeles Chargers 7-6 Tennessee @ Indianapolis LA Rams @ Denver