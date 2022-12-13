For those wanting the playoffs..............

SevenIron
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2022
- Messages
- 75
- Reaction score
- 249
- Age
- 55
- Location
- 130 yards out
Look over the schedules of the four teams battling for two spots. THE PLAYOFFS START THIS WEEKEND.
Fourth quarter dog fight looming.
I see Cincinnati and Baltimore finishing both 12-4. This is depending on the health of Lamar Jackson obviously.
Conventional wisdom would say after this Sunday there will be four teams at 10-6, god I hope not.
My gut tells me the season is on the line in week 17 against the Jets.
Would be nice to get some help bit I think we have to go 3-1 to get in.
Currently seeded.
#6
Miami 8-5 @ Buffalo Green Bay @ New England New York Jets
#7
New England 7-6 @ Las Vegas Cincinnati Miami @ Buffalo
#8
New York Jets 7-6 Detroit Jacksonville @ Seattle @ Miami
#9
Los Angeles Chargers 7-6 Tennessee @ Indianapolis LA Rams @ Denver
Fourth quarter dog fight looming.
I see Cincinnati and Baltimore finishing both 12-4. This is depending on the health of Lamar Jackson obviously.
Conventional wisdom would say after this Sunday there will be four teams at 10-6, god I hope not.
My gut tells me the season is on the line in week 17 against the Jets.
Would be nice to get some help bit I think we have to go 3-1 to get in.
Currently seeded.
#6
Miami 8-5 @ Buffalo Green Bay @ New England New York Jets
#7
New England 7-6 @ Las Vegas Cincinnati Miami @ Buffalo
#8
New York Jets 7-6 Detroit Jacksonville @ Seattle @ Miami
#9
Los Angeles Chargers 7-6 Tennessee @ Indianapolis LA Rams @ Denver