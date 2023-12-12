 For those who forgot | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For those who forgot

O

OGMarinofan

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 28, 2023
Messages
504
Reaction score
994
Age
42
Location
Florida
Forgot what clutch looks like…. These are just a few of the Marino videos I watch the day after watching a Dolphins game. Tua should be in the same conversation. He isn’t anywhere near what Dan was. Dan has more 4th quarter comebacks than Tua will ever have. Every team was afraid of Marino having the ball last. Down by 1 with 1:49 left, Marino wins that ****. Marino wouldn’t have thrown a pass behind the line on 3 and 2. Marino didn’t ever look behind the line of scrimmage for a target.

https://youtu.be/eIoE5yRw8mw?si=4XIbyOFiBFMcms17








 
Is someone comparing Tua to Marino? Other than you?

I'm not sure what we are doing here.....
 
Marino to gadgen...Klutch......he was slow but had glue in his hands. Marino was the best qb of alltime without a superbowl win.

Greatest arm I've seen.
 
OGMarinofan said:
Forgot what clutch looks like…. These are just a few of the Marino videos I watch the day after watching a Dolphins game. Tua should be in the same conversation. He isn’t anywhere near what Dan was. Dan has more 4th quarter comebacks than Tua will ever have. Every team was afraid of Marino having the ball last. Down by 1 with 1:49 left, Marino wins that ****. Marino wouldn’t have thrown a pass behind the line on 3 and 2. Marino didn’t ever look behind the line of scrimmage for a target.
Click to expand...
Who said Tua = Marino???
 
OGMarinofan said:
Tua are plenty of Tua boys here that compare, there is no comparison. Tua isn’t clutch
Click to expand...
I'm not sure that is accurate. Many of us like Tua, however Dan is one of the greatest of all time......nobody is comparing them outside of yourself
 
OGMarinofan said:
Forgot what clutch looks like…. These are just a few of the Marino videos I watch the day after watching a Dolphins game. Tua should be in the same conversation. He isn’t anywhere near what Dan was. Dan has more 4th quarter comebacks than Tua will ever have. Every team was afraid of Marino having the ball last. Down by 1 with 1:49 left, Marino wins that ****. Marino wouldn’t have thrown a pass behind the line on 3 and 2. Marino didn’t ever look behind the line of scrimmage for a target.










Click to expand...

Of course we remember... sheesh. What's really telling for me is how much I don't have faith in Tua in the situations we were in last night. I expect failure like he was last night. With Marino, I never felt like that.
 
OGMarinofan said:
I’ve seen tons of Tua is elite, generational, clutch comments. All false! Tyreek is the only reason he looks
Click to expand...
So you just pulled something out your arse because you were looking for a fight?
 
of course, no one compares to that man! You need to temper your expectations. We don't need Tua to be a legend hall of famer like Dan, we just need him to play complimentary football and make some plays when we need them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom