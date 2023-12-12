For those who forgot

OGMarinofan
- Jun 28, 2023
- 504
- 994
- 42
- Florida
Forgot what clutch looks like…. These are just a few of the Marino videos I watch the day after watching a Dolphins game. Tua should be in the same conversation. He isn’t anywhere near what Dan was. Dan has more 4th quarter comebacks than Tua will ever have. Every team was afraid of Marino having the ball last. Down by 1 with 1:49 left, Marino wins that ****. Marino wouldn’t have thrown a pass behind the line on 3 and 2. Marino didn’t ever look behind the line of scrimmage for a target.
https://youtu.be/eIoE5yRw8mw?si=4XIbyOFiBFMcms17
