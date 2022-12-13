For those who like gambling

Right now books are saying its more likely than not that miami makes the playoffs. Vegas is usually a solid source with us at +225 to miss the playoffs. If people don't understand how odds work let me know.

But seriously considering jumping on that to help hedge the huge disappointment I'll feel if they fail to qualify. They owe me that if they eff this up.

2 playoff appearances in the last TWENTY YEARS. A playoff berth is precious to me and I want this to be a regular thing like the 90s. When I was a child.