For those who say Tua is slow on releasing

This is the quote from Joe Burrow's coach on Tua - "I think he’s one of the best college football players, ever,” Orgeron said. "He changed the way we do things in the SEC, he’s one of them. He’s a pioneer. He has a great family. I remember two years years ago when we played them, my first recollection of his first pass. It was the quickest release I had seen in 35 years of football. now you can practice it, but until you see it, it’s something else."



Tua will be the legend. You don't know how lucky you are to draft him as your qb.



I am a BAMA fan, Tua fan, not a Dolphin fan.