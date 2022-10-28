 For those who still wish Herbert had been picked over Tua. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For those who still wish Herbert had been picked over Tua.

T

ThePeopleShow13

It’s crazy how Herbert takes almost no blame for the Chargers losing to far inferior teams his entire career. He is a great QB, but he is not clutch. Look at his career 4th quarter stats; particularly in games where the score is close. He’s got like a 70 QB rating this season in the 4th quarter.
 
NY8123

NY8123

Personally they are two completely different styles of QB. You can't dismiss Herbert's accomplishments, he's a good QB and a lot of teams would love to have him. Personally I think the proper comparison for Herbert is Josh Allen, they are more similar QBs than Tua and Herbert. Tua is more like a Wilson or young Brees.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

circumstances

circumstances

NY8123 said:
Personally they are two completely different styles of QB. You can't dismiss Herbert's accomplishments, he's a good QB and a lot of teams would love to have him. Personally I think the proper comparison for Herbert is Josh Allen, they are more similar QBs than Tua and Herbert. Tua is more like a Wilson or young Brees.
With 48 yards rushing, maybe Joe Flacco.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

R

Ryan1973

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Herbert is a numbers guy.
Tua wins games.
I think that's the bottom line, if you have sum up their differences in two sentences.
Numbers Guys look pretty, get press, and accolades week to week.
Winners don't always look pretty.
There is still more to be written on this comparison, though. It's still very early in their careers. I'd like to see a comparison 5 years from now taking playoffs into account.
 
