For those who still wish Herbert had been picked over Tua.

Considering what we saw before this season, I am pleasantly surprised with Tua and how he has progressed under McDaniel. At the time, I was one who thought Herbert was demonstrating he would end up having a better career. However, if that is NOT the case, I am happy to be wrong. So far this season, we have seen that it's not even close to a comparison when Tua is under center or not. As Tua goes, we go. We left a lot of offense on the field last week, so I am looking forward to seeing him get back into the groove against the Lions.