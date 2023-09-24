For today... this TEAM was one of the Greatest TEAMS in the history on the NFL​

BigNastyFish
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2012
- Messages
- 13,138
- Reaction score
- 31,445
No smoke. No hype. No bull. The product we put on the field today was an absolute MONSTER!
Congratulations for performing, top to bottom, at LEVEL very few teams in history have ever achieved.
Of course it's "only one game." But by setting such an incredibly high standard -- well, we all know what you're capable of!
Brilliant work on all levels.
Congratulations for performing, top to bottom, at LEVEL very few teams in history have ever achieved.
Of course it's "only one game." But by setting such an incredibly high standard -- well, we all know what you're capable of!
Brilliant work on all levels.