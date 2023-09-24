 For today... this TEAM was one of the Greatest TEAMS in the history on the NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For today... this TEAM was one of the Greatest TEAMS in the history on the NFL

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
13,138
Reaction score
31,445
No smoke. No hype. No bull. The product we put on the field today was an absolute MONSTER!

Congratulations for performing, top to bottom, at LEVEL very few teams in history have ever achieved.

Of course it's "only one game." But by setting such an incredibly high standard -- well, we all know what you're capable of!

Brilliant work on all levels.
 
Celebrate In Love GIF by Max
 

For today... this TEAM was one of the Greatest TEAMS in the history on the NFL​


THIS ^^^^ and $5 won't buy you a quad-latte at Starbucks!

Buffalo...IN BUFFALO...is next!

This one is going to be a shootout. It's probably going to be cardiac event inducing, too.

Yes. Great victory. But we gotta pound the Bills into hamburgers next Sunday or POOF!
 
McMikey Mike said:

For today... this TEAM was one of the Greatest TEAMS in the history on the NFL​


THIS ^^^^ and $5 won't buy you a quad-latte at Starbucks!

Buffalo...IN BUFFALO...is next!

This one is going to be a shootout. It's probably going to be cardiac event inducing, too.

Yes. Great victory. But we gotta pound the Bills into hamburgers next Sunday or POOF!
Click to expand...
Bruh, just enjoy the historic game for 15 minutes
 
No argument here. I believe it was one of the most dominant games top to bottom in NFL history. Total domination for 60 minutes from everyone.
 
McMikey Mike said:

For today... this TEAM was one of the Greatest TEAMS in the history on the NFL​


THIS ^^^^ and $5 won't buy you a quad-latte at Starbucks!

Buffalo...IN BUFFALO...is next!

This one is going to be a shootout. It's probably going to be cardiac event inducing, too.

Yes. Great victory. But we gotta pound the Bills into hamburgers next Sunday or POOF!
Click to expand...
STAHPPPPPPPPPPPP. Save that shit for a different thread, man.
 
Stoobz said:
STAHPPPPPPPPPPPP. Save that shit for a different thread, man.
Click to expand...

This thread came too late after the game for me. I apologize for my frankness...but literally 15-minutes after the end of the game, I was already moving forward to next week.

Nothing I said in my post was untrue, but it was harsh.

But just imagine how harsh next week is going to be in Buffalo. Imagine how harsh it will be for the small number of fans that actually get into see that game.

Next week is going to be a real B***CH! That Buffalo team is going to be head hunting and their fans are going to be wanting blood.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom