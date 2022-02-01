 For What it's Worth... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

For What it's Worth...

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,530
Reaction score
14,905
If you are into quarterback records, Tom Brady had more losses against Miami, with 12, than any other team. He was 24-12 against the Dolphins. Obviously an impressive record.

Brady was 33-3 against Buffalo and 9-9 against Denver.

He had a losing record in Miami against the Dolphins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom