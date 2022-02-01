For What it's Worth...

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 17,530
- Reaction score
- 14,905
If you are into quarterback records, Tom Brady had more losses against Miami, with 12, than any other team. He was 24-12 against the Dolphins. Obviously an impressive record.
Brady was 33-3 against Buffalo and 9-9 against Denver.
He had a losing record in Miami against the Dolphins.
Brady was 33-3 against Buffalo and 9-9 against Denver.
He had a losing record in Miami against the Dolphins.