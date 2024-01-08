 Forecast for KC Saturday night?......ZERO DEGREES! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Forecast for KC Saturday night?......ZERO DEGREES!

This is our superbowl. Plus with the whole Tyreek narrative this next game is everything for us.
 
We play in the AFC East. 3 teams in our division are in the northeast. Most of the consistently good playoff teams in the AFC are cold-weather teams. If conditions have to be absolutely perfect for our QB and team to succeed then we aren't built for playoff success.
 
Especially when they play at home it's a home game for the other team.
 
