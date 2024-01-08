Forecast for KC Saturday night?......ZERO DEGREES!

Trifecta Nation
Rookie
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2008
- Messages
- 1,413
- Reaction score
- 1,371
We should be stellar, don't ya think?
This I actually agree with. Prepare for 11-7.Doesn’t matter if it’s 80 degrees
Especially when they play at home it's a home game for the other team.We play in the AFC East. 3 teams in our division are in the northeast. Most of the consistently good playoff teams in the AFC are cold-weather teams. If conditions have to be absolutely perfect for our QB and team to succeed then we aren't built for playoff success.