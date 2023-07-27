 Forget Cook sign a CB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Forget Cook sign a CB

This is the terrible mistake they made last year. In crunch time the CB’s got smoked.too many great QB’s out there!! Don’t rely on what they have…not good enough.
Vic Fangio can be great for the Dolphins but he needs 2 skilled CB’s.
Hope there is at least 1 left in freed agency.
 
Marcus Peters was the last CB on the market worth a damn. That pool has dried up. We're riding with Cam Smith.
 
Travis34 said:
Dont forget Kohou and Cam Smith could be solid out the gate you never know
Click to expand...
Oh, I don’t forget them. They are #2 and #3 now. I was talking strictly about this being our “deepest” position group. It’s only deep if Needham and Trill Williams are healthy and contribute. Otherwise, we’re down to last years crew plus Cam Smith. Not that deep.
 
