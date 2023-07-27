Forget Cook sign a CB

risskybzns
This is the terrible mistake they made last year. In crunch time the CB’s got smoked.too many great QB’s out there!! Don’t rely on what they have…not good enough.
Vic Fangio can be great for the Dolphins but he needs 2 skilled CB’s.
Hope there is at least 1 left in freed agency.
