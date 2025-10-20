Forget McDaniel For A Second - Grier And The Trade Deadline Are The Big Short Term Questions

The trade deadline is coming up. This is a pretty big question for a team that is still in cap jail and needs a complete rebuild.



Sadly, I do not think our current GM is capable of making the decision that the whole thing needs a re-boot. Sadly, I think it is impossible to get a replacement GM to manage the trade deadline for us.



I think Ross needs to make the decision that anything that is not tied down is up for sale at the deadline, and make Grier find offers. Then some sort of internal committee needs to be formed to evaluate the offers alongside Grier. I do not think you can just give Grier the orders, and then leave him on his own to handle things. He might do nothing, he might do something really stupid. Who knows, but he cannot be trusted to act in the traditional capacity of GM and make these decisions on his own. Doing this would let Grier know he will not be here much longer, but such is life.



Who to put on this internal committee? Choices are not good, but I guess you have to add McDaniel and Weaver, Ross himself or another person from ownership close to him, and maybe Marino. Best we can do, unless he can also bring in an external consultant as well, maybe Jimmy Johnson, for example. I know committee’s suck, but this is the lesser of two evils at this point. And now that I think about it, McDaniel and Weaver probably should not be on this committee. They are likely not part of the future, and don't seem terribly competent, so having them participate is just more friction and noise. Grier needs to bring the offers in, and they need to be evaluated in a business like and practical fashion by the group and ultimately a key decision maker not Grier.



Final say on each deal cannot be left to Grier alone. This group needs to think about what set of moves best positions the team for a rebuild in terms of both draft capital and salary cap implications. They need to be able to think about the mosaic of all of their moves, in addition to thinking about them individually. Also remember trades made now result in draft picks next year. Compensatory picks if we hold on to a player will not become available for at least two more years, and are therefore worth less.



In my mind, leaving Grier entirely alone, including leaving him with the decision as to if we should move anyone at the deadline, would be one more big mistake, and show Ross does not get it and not much is changing.



As far as McDaniel is concerned, at this point I don't really care. Replacing him with Weaver is silly, as the defense has been terrible. Bevell is fine but unexciting. The move at this point is just optics. The big benefit I can see from firing McDaniel would be to get an early head start on the search for a new HC. The Titans are already in this position, so we have competition. Hopefully, they don't somehow lock up the guy we would want. Subject for a later time, but Jon Gruden is out there, for example, and he checks a lot of boxes. The whole challenge is once again we are stuck, because you really want a new GM to make the decision on the HC, but we do not have the new GM.



No matter what, we always seem to end up out of position to handle things in a disciplined and orderly fashion. Trade deadline, GM, head coach. We need to get through the deadline. Grier needs executive oversight on this one, and he needs to be told to pull the plug and that this thing is now in rebuild mode.



PS when I say anything that is not tied down should be up for consideration, I am not kidding. The only exception might be Pat Paul, who is young and plays a premium position, and seems to be on the right track (although run blocking needs to get better). This includes Achane, as I have said before. It is interesting he got run down by the DB on the long run yesterday. I had never seen Achane run down by anyone before, he was always running away from people. Maybe he is already losing that fraction of a step, and then trendline that out over the next few years. Not much between elite, and just plain good. And do you really want to tie up a lot of money in an RB, with nothing around him anyway? We can see what that looks like now. If someone offers a good price, I would be open minded about that one too.



PPS the related issue is who makes personnel decisions, most importantly who is the QB? Start Ewers and insure the organic tank with a small outside shot of finding out he is good? Can you let Grier and McDaniel make this decision? Absolutely NOT!