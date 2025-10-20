 Forget McDaniel For A Second - Grier And The Trade Deadline Are The Big Short Term Questions | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Forget McDaniel For A Second - Grier And The Trade Deadline Are The Big Short Term Questions

The trade deadline is coming up. This is a pretty big question for a team that is still in cap jail and needs a complete rebuild.

Sadly, I do not think our current GM is capable of making the decision that the whole thing needs a re-boot. Sadly, I think it is impossible to get a replacement GM to manage the trade deadline for us.

I think Ross needs to make the decision that anything that is not tied down is up for sale at the deadline, and make Grier find offers. Then some sort of internal committee needs to be formed to evaluate the offers alongside Grier. I do not think you can just give Grier the orders, and then leave him on his own to handle things. He might do nothing, he might do something really stupid. Who knows, but he cannot be trusted to act in the traditional capacity of GM and make these decisions on his own. Doing this would let Grier know he will not be here much longer, but such is life.

Who to put on this internal committee? Choices are not good, but I guess you have to add McDaniel and Weaver, Ross himself or another person from ownership close to him, and maybe Marino. Best we can do, unless he can also bring in an external consultant as well, maybe Jimmy Johnson, for example. I know committee’s suck, but this is the lesser of two evils at this point. And now that I think about it, McDaniel and Weaver probably should not be on this committee. They are likely not part of the future, and don't seem terribly competent, so having them participate is just more friction and noise. Grier needs to bring the offers in, and they need to be evaluated in a business like and practical fashion by the group and ultimately a key decision maker not Grier.

Final say on each deal cannot be left to Grier alone. This group needs to think about what set of moves best positions the team for a rebuild in terms of both draft capital and salary cap implications. They need to be able to think about the mosaic of all of their moves, in addition to thinking about them individually. Also remember trades made now result in draft picks next year. Compensatory picks if we hold on to a player will not become available for at least two more years, and are therefore worth less.

In my mind, leaving Grier entirely alone, including leaving him with the decision as to if we should move anyone at the deadline, would be one more big mistake, and show Ross does not get it and not much is changing.

As far as McDaniel is concerned, at this point I don't really care. Replacing him with Weaver is silly, as the defense has been terrible. Bevell is fine but unexciting. The move at this point is just optics. The big benefit I can see from firing McDaniel would be to get an early head start on the search for a new HC. The Titans are already in this position, so we have competition. Hopefully, they don't somehow lock up the guy we would want. Subject for a later time, but Jon Gruden is out there, for example, and he checks a lot of boxes. The whole challenge is once again we are stuck, because you really want a new GM to make the decision on the HC, but we do not have the new GM.

No matter what, we always seem to end up out of position to handle things in a disciplined and orderly fashion. Trade deadline, GM, head coach. We need to get through the deadline. Grier needs executive oversight on this one, and he needs to be told to pull the plug and that this thing is now in rebuild mode.

PS when I say anything that is not tied down should be up for consideration, I am not kidding. The only exception might be Pat Paul, who is young and plays a premium position, and seems to be on the right track (although run blocking needs to get better). This includes Achane, as I have said before. It is interesting he got run down by the DB on the long run yesterday. I had never seen Achane run down by anyone before, he was always running away from people. Maybe he is already losing that fraction of a step, and then trendline that out over the next few years. Not much between elite, and just plain good. And do you really want to tie up a lot of money in an RB, with nothing around him anyway? We can see what that looks like now. If someone offers a good price, I would be open minded about that one too.

PPS the related issue is who makes personnel decisions, most importantly who is the QB? Start Ewers and insure the organic tank with a small outside shot of finding out he is good? Can you let Grier and McDaniel make this decision? Absolutely NOT!
 
Excluding Paul and Achane, there isn't much any team would want, either due to contract or production. I agree now's the time to entertain offers, I just don't see offers coming.
 
To be honest, if I'm Ross, I'm telling Grier to trade anyone he can if decent draft capital is offered in return. Chubb, Phillips, Minkah, Waddle, Achane, etc, nobody is off limits. But that approach is based on the idea that we're about to blow up the roster, strip this thing down to the studs, reset the cap, and try to build it right (again) from the ground up under a new regime.

Are we even sure Ross is on board with another rebuild?
 
BONG SHULA said:
To be honest, if I'm Ross, I'm telling Grier to trade anyone he can if decent draft capital is offered in return. Chubb, Phillips, Minkah, Waddle, Achane, etc, nobody is off limits. But that approach is based on the idea that we're about to blow up the roster, strip this thing down to the studs, reset the cap, and try to build it right (again) from the ground up under a new regime.

Are we even sure Ross is on board with another rebuild?
That is the big question. We will see how Ross handles the deadline. If it does not look like we are setting up for a rebuild, he still does not get it
 
phinsforlife said:
If it does not look like we are setting up for a rebuild, he still does not get it
We are setting up for a rebuild. We are moved on from Tua and getting a new QB. That is the rebuild.
The second part of that to make it a full rebuild is to get a new DC. Could happen earlier but likely at the end of the season.
And Ross is not handling it. McDaniel is.
 
This is such a mess...Grier who I believe has been with this team for about 16 years, is put in charge of trading away assets for a rebuild? Geez!!! So, word on the street is trading Phillips because of his contract expires next year. Good point but on what grounds would he want big money? One the other hand what merits keeping him? Most you could get for him is a 4th rounder. Chubb...I would definitely dump him...but again, all you are going to get for him is probably a 5th. Waddle? Still young, would not depart from him except for a 2nd rounder from a crappy team. Achane? would only depart from him for a 1st. He's actually the best player on this team. Either way, Grier in charge of this is just tragic. I think they are fielding calls, but my guess is that unless someone overpays in draft capital for these guys, I don't see anyone being dealt. 1. It looks bad on Grier (not that he needs any help) because he is responsible for obtaining every one of those guys. 2. It may be that despite a 1-6 record Ross and Grier are still delusional enough to think McDummy can still turn this thing around because if not, Grier and McDummy are gone anyway.
 
Why trust Grier to do the right thing at the deadline. Fire him now. Put someone in as interim GM that is a lifelong Fin and cares about the long term direction of the team, not holding on to a job. I nominate Nat Moore for the rest of this season, but maybe there is someone better. I do like the committee idea not only for this, but for the search for the new GM and HC. I would put lifelong Fins on there. Nat Moore, Marino, Csonka, Bokamper, Taylor, Rose, etc...
 
FINFANFOREVER1972 said:
This is such a mess...Grier who I believe has been with this team for about 16 years, is put in charge of trading away assets for a rebuild? Geez!!! So, word on the street is trading Phillips because of his contract expires next year. Good point but on what grounds would he want big money? One the other hand what merits keeping him? Most you could get for him is a 4th rounder. Chubb...I would definitely dump him...but again, all you are going to get for him is probably a 5th. Waddle? Still young, would not depart from him except for a 2nd rounder from a crappy team. Achane? would only depart from him for a 1st. He's actually the best player on this team. Either way, Grier in charge of this is just tragic. I think they are fielding calls, but my guess is that unless someone overpays in draft capital for these guys, I don't see anyone being dealt. 1. It looks bad on Grier (not that he needs any help) because he is responsible for obtaining every one of those guys. 2. It may be that despite a 1-6 record Ross and Grier are still delusional enough to think McDummy can still turn this thing around because if not, Grier and McDummy are gone anyway.
I dunno but Grier cannot be left on his own to make the decisions is my issue
 
