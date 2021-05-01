Forget what you want, what do you need?

This FO has shown an unashamed preference for drafting for need. They look at what they perceive are the holes and they waste no time in filling them. Their board is probably very fixed, far from the fluid boards that the more value-oriented drafters will have.



The reality is they gave us a massively predictable draft so far, with only Long worthy of raising an eyebrow. Hindsight is great, but really we could all have predicted the entire pick haul in rounds 1&2.



Player profile needed by FO:

Fiery competitors who were highly recruited

Guys who don't quit

Guys with game-flipping skills

Team-first guys who don't question the boss.

Injury history often not a big concern.



Need:

Slot receiver with Z flexibility. Needs to have speed and separation above all. Route tree that fits QB.



Candidates: Smith, Waddle, E Moore, Bateman.



Ticks most boxes: Smith or Waddle

Chose: Waddle



Need:

Pass rusher with positional flexibility but 3-4 OLB will be base. Needs instant production, length, strength, explosion, appetite, high motor.

Candidates: Phillips, Ojulari, Ossai, Turner, Smith, J Smith



Ticks most boxes: Phillips

Chose: Phillips



Need:

Free safety with length, press experience at high level, turnover ability valued highly, positional flexibility, fiery, hard-tackling.

Candidates: Moehrig (poss better SS), Grant ( poss better SS), Molden, Cisco, Holland, Sterns, Wade

Ticks most boxes: Holland, Cisco

Chose: Holland



Need:

Tackle with possibility to play either side, as Jackson hasn't fully convinced yet and there is a hole at RT if Hunt slides and Davis isn't started. Man/power scheme, must be very big, hard to move, imposing physique and dominating mentality, pass pro a non-negotiable.



Candidates:

Jenkins (short armed and no LT experience), Cosmi (physically imposing enough?), Eichenberg (short armed, no RT experience), Carman, Radunz (more a zone guy?), Mayfield, Christensen (zone?)



Ticks most boxes: ?

Chose: Eichenberg



It's not how I would approach the draft, but Flo and Grier are definitely needs-based guys. We can quibble with the choices but they put hats where we had gaps which fit very closely the spec they want.



I'd expect to see Kylin Hill taken in the 5th if they don't move up for Gainwell.