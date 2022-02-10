 Former assistant Lance Bennett witnessed Ross offer 100k per loss to Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former assistant Lance Bennett witnessed Ross offer 100k per loss to Flores

So Miami needs to trade both 2023 first round picks for 2022 picks. Always thinking. 😄
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
This tells me that he has no text or emails. I wonder if corroborate means he was in the room when Ross said it or Flores told him that Ross said it.
Click to expand...
Ross isn't stupid, I find it highly unlikely (if he were even serious) that he would have said something like that in the presence of others. That would have been a private one-on-one conversation in the janitor's closet...
 
