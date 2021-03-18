 Former Broncos RB Lindsey is now a FA | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Broncos RB Lindsey is now a FA

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

I've always liked how Lindsey plays the game and how productive he is. I think he'd be a great fit in our offense and could definitely upgrade us.
Broncos rescind Phillip Lindsay's tender; RB now an unrestricted free agent

From high school to college to the NFL, Phillip Lindsay has only played football in Colorado. That incredible run is about to end. The Broncos announced Thursday that they have mutually decided to part ways with the RB.
Mark_J

Mark_J

I like the guy, always an overachiever and constantly being underrated. 5.4 yards per carry is more than a little bit respectable and would help us a lot!
 
NY8123

NY8123

I see they rescinded the offer which means to me, they are too far apart to make a deal.

The right-of-first-refusal contract is worth $2.183 million; if the Broncos decline to match a signed Lindsay offer sheet, they will receive no draft-pick compensation\
I don't understand why, it's not a huge contract to take on.
 
NY8123 said:
I see they rescinded the offer which means to me, they are too far apart to make a deal.



I don't understand why, it's not a huge contract to take on.
Especially considering the guy's productivity...
 
He will now generate a lot of interest which puts him out of our budget.
 
Unless we’re running an outside zone scheme, pass. Also not a very good receiver. One of those guys you love to have on a rookie deal, but likely won’t be worth what he gets in FA
 
No interest in another rotational piece- we have those.

We need our alpha. Lindsay is not that.
 
WSE said:
No interest in another rotational piece- we have those.

We need our alpha. Lindsay is not that.
This right here.

Uncharacteristic of me, but I’m in full support of Najee at 1B.
 
WSE said:
No interest in another rotational piece- we have those.

We need our alpha. Lindsay is not that.
I think he's more than just a rotational piece. Reminds me a lot of Darren Sproles, just get the ball in his hands and he'll make good things happen.
 
No thanks, I want a true 3 down back not a scat back to add to the Ahmed/Gaskin mix.
 
Mark_J said:
I think he's more than just a rotational piece. Reminds me a lot of Darren Sproles, just get the ball in his hands and he'll make good things happen.
Darren Sproles could do everything. Lindsay is a small guy who can only run the ball.

Other than being small and fast they are complete opposites as players.
 
