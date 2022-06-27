 Former Dolphin Marlin Briscoe passes away | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Dolphin Marlin Briscoe passes away

Tropic said:
I believe we gave Buffalo a 1st round pick for him. RIP.
You are correct and Bills used the 1st round pick they got from the Dolphins on Joe DeLamielleure who ended up being a Hall of Fame guard and Briscoe got Dolphins 2 Superbowl wins so the trade worked out well for Dolphins and Bills
 
Sad but I don't know who he is. Wonder if he is related to former NFL WR Desmond Briscoe?
 
