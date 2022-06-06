FORMER DOLPHINS COACH NOT IMPRESSED WITH FINS OFFENSE FROM OTA VISIT

It looked better the next day. Having said that it has always scared me when they brag about a coach being a "players coach". All the greats were very strict, and didn't spend a lot of time worrying about who did or didn't like him. When things get dicey (and make no mistake they will) a coach that demands respect can much easier step in as a leader and those around him will follow, as opposed to your "bro" trying to suddenly step in and expect everyone to suddenly just start walking the line. There MUST be a hierarchy, and everyone must know their role and how to stay in their lane.