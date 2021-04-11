 Former Dolphins QB Chad Pennington provides insight | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Dolphins QB Chad Pennington provides insight

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,560
Reaction score
1,772
Location
Orlando, Florida

Colin Cowherd is not someone I consider to be a fan of, and the things he said about Tua were empty, and unfounded. He actually didn't seem to know that Chad played with Randy Moss.

This thread is in regards to the insight Chad Pennington has in regards playing QB in this league.
If your video hasn't started at 1:57 then please accelerate. The link I provided should automatically jump you there.

Chad Pennington: "It is not the speed of the game, but the knowledge of the game". Chad Pennington believes that three year window of a QB is very important.
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Second String
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
1,547
Reaction score
1,854
I talk out my *** all the time, but I realize when I do. Cowturd made a career out it. Who the **** cares if you are impatient douche
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Second String
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
1,547
Reaction score
1,854
juniorseau55 said:
**** him, focus on what chad said and let me know what you think.
Click to expand...
Always been a Chad fan so. one thing I noticed about Chad is many times he didn't go through progressions. he must have known where to go
on his pre-snap read
 
