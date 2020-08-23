Former Georgia football fan-favorite Solomon Kindley off to strong start in Miami

spiketex said: This may be a dumb question but why was Robert Hunt from Louisiana-Lafayette drafted in the 2nd round and Solomon Kindley from Georgia drafted in the 4th round? Kindley played Guard in a top level SEC team with a proven successful O-line. Obviously the Miami player evaluators considered Hunt has the better upside (and maybe position flexibility), but Kindley is a big proven road-grader from the SEC.

I like that we invested more Draft picks in the O-line to increase our chances of success. However, it's interesting that big Solomon is the one attracting early attention. Click to expand...

I remember chuckling at this during the draft myself as I was always a huge Kindley fan. The big thing around him was this thought that he didn't move very well for his size and didn't have the speed to play at the NFL level while Hunt was thought to have the measurables to play either RT or RG. That versatility matters in todays league as was the big reason.Kindley may only be a guard, but anyone who watched him in 2018 knew that he didn't have any movement issues and would be fine in pass protection. This is the big reason I hate the combine as players who aren't 100% healthy get penalized heavily even if the combine testing doesn't match the game film.