Fin Fan in Cali
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 41,516
- Reaction score
- 23,262
- Age
- 56
- Location
- So Cal
Former Georgia football fan-favorite Solomon Kindley off to strong start in Miami
Former Georgia football offensive lineman Solomon Kindley is impressing his Miami Dolphins coaches early in the fall camp
www.dawgnation.com
Solomon Kindley is proving to be a good fit with the Miami Dolphins, already impressing the coaches with his attitude and physical style of play per published reports.
He’s a physical guy,” Miami head coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post last week.
“To me, I would say that’s the one thing that stands out. He’s a physical kid. He plays the game physically and looks like he enjoys it. When you watch him play, you get the feeling that he enjoys the physical part of the game.”
The Dolphins felt so strongly about Kindley they traded up to get the 6-foot-4, 339-pound offensive guard him in the fourth round.
“They’re just teaching me how to be a pro,” Kindley told the Dolphins’ team website, MiamiDolphins.com.
“Eating right, studying the film, writing down all the notes that need to be done when the coach is talking to me in a meeting, making sure I’m 30, 45 minutes to meetings early or I’ve got to lift, getting up early, getting my day started; and then not only that – teaching me a game of football, like stuff that most people won’t see that I’ve got to see.”