Former Georgia football fan-favorite Solomon Kindley off to strong start in Miami

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

www.dawgnation.com

Former Georgia football fan-favorite Solomon Kindley off to strong start in Miami

Former Georgia football offensive lineman Solomon Kindley is impressing his Miami Dolphins coaches early in the fall camp
www.dawgnation.com www.dawgnation.com


Solomon Kindley is proving to be a good fit with the Miami Dolphins, already impressing the coaches with his attitude and physical style of play per published reports.


He’s a physical guy,” Miami head coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post last week.


“To me, I would say that’s the one thing that stands out. He’s a physical kid. He plays the game physically and looks like he enjoys it. When you watch him play, you get the feeling that he enjoys the physical part of the game.”


The Dolphins felt so strongly about Kindley they traded up to get the 6-foot-4, 339-pound offensive guard him in the fourth round.


“They’re just teaching me how to be a pro,” Kindley told the Dolphins’ team website, MiamiDolphins.com.


“Eating right, studying the film, writing down all the notes that need to be done when the coach is talking to me in a meeting, making sure I’m 30, 45 minutes to meetings early or I’ve got to lift, getting up early, getting my day started; and then not only that – teaching me a game of football, like stuff that most people won’t see that I’ve got to see.”
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

IF Hunt can play RT then that would be one beefy side of an offensive line.
 
Danny

Danny

Fin Fan in Cali said:
I have high hopes for him and the other two guys we got for the Oline as well. hitting on two of the 3 would be nice. hitting on all 3 of them would be great.
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

He is a run blocking mauler. Now not sure yet whether he can pass block against the likes of wilkens and R. Davis. Maybe so. Need to see that.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Danny said:
I have high hopes for him and the other two guys we got for the Oline as well. hitting on two of the 3 would be nice. hitting on all 3 of them would be great.
If we could hit on all 3 lineman and Tua, we will be a force to be reckoned with in 2021. Please let that happen o_O
 
spiketex

spiketex

This may be a dumb question but why was Robert Hunt from Louisiana-Lafayette drafted in the 2nd round and Solomon Kindley from Georgia drafted in the 4th round? Kindley played Guard in a top level SEC team with a proven successful O-line. Obviously the Miami player evaluators considered Hunt has the better upside (and maybe position flexibility), but Kindley is a big proven road-grader from the SEC.
I like that we invested more Draft picks in the O-line to increase our chances of success. However, it's interesting that big Solomon is the one attracting early attention.
 
Danny

Danny

spiketex said:
This may be a dumb question but why was Robert Hunt from Louisiana-Lafayette drafted in the 2nd round and Solomon Kindley from Georgia drafted in the 4th round? Kindley played Guard in a top level SEC team with a proven successful O-line. Obviously the Miami player evaluators considered Hunt has the better upside (and maybe position flexibility), but Kindley is a big proven road-grader from the SEC.
I like that we invested more Draft picks in the O-line to increase our chances of success. However, it's interesting that big Solomon is the one attracting early attention.
OT's always go faster on draft day(most of them anyway) so they had to take Hunt or he'd have been gone before our next pick. They felt Kindley would be there later so they waited but yet they traded up for him. Of course this is just my opinion but OT's do go higher than guards most of the time.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Miami needed at least one if these OL draftees to develop quickly and it looks like Kindley is having a strong start. Followed by Jackson.
 
Csonked Out

Csonked Out

spiketex said:
This may be a dumb question but why was Robert Hunt from Louisiana-Lafayette drafted in the 2nd round and Solomon Kindley from Georgia drafted in the 4th round? Kindley played Guard in a top level SEC team with a proven successful O-line. Obviously the Miami player evaluators considered Hunt has the better upside (and maybe position flexibility), but Kindley is a big proven road-grader from the SEC.
I like that we invested more Draft picks in the O-line to increase our chances of success. However, it's interesting that big Solomon is the one attracting early attention.
I remember chuckling at this during the draft myself as I was always a huge Kindley fan. The big thing around him was this thought that he didn't move very well for his size and didn't have the speed to play at the NFL level while Hunt was thought to have the measurables to play either RT or RG. That versatility matters in todays league as was the big reason.

Kindley may only be a guard, but anyone who watched him in 2018 knew that he didn't have any movement issues and would be fine in pass protection. This is the big reason I hate the combine as players who aren't 100% healthy get penalized heavily even if the combine testing doesn't match the game film.
 
