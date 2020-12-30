 Former Miami GM thinks Fields could be in the conversation to be drafted by Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former Miami GM thinks Fields could be in the conversation to be drafted by Dolphins

Well, he said if he plays great. I think that is the key. I doubt Fields will play great, but he has a chance, there is at least one more game to go.
 
Most likely not, but we are going to need another qb if Fitzpatrick isn't resigned.
 
I sure hope Finheaven is right and these GM’s are wrong. The track record for Finheaven is equally as bad. I remember the days when Dan Henning was failing to unleash the great Chad Henne.
 
If we draft a QB in the 1st I would hold a full, team bandwagon transfer on FB Live and @ the Miami Dolphins.

That's not to say I wouldn't take one in the 3rd after the heavy lifting is done with our 1st four picks...but the 1st. I would be too through!!!
 
