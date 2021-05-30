 Former NFL quarterback on Tua Tagovailoa not knowing playbook: ‘That should never, ever happen’ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Former NFL quarterback on Tua Tagovailoa not knowing playbook: ‘That should never, ever happen’

lurking

lurking

Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
10,590
Reaction score
11,440

Former NFL quarterback on Tua Tagovailoa not knowing playbook: ‘That should never, ever happen’​



by John Buhler18 hours agoFollow @buhler118
Tua Tagovailoa not knowing the Miami Dolphins playbook did not sit well with this one former NFL quarterback.

A lot has been made about Miami Dolphinsquarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s public comments of not really knowing the team’s playbook from a season ago.
2021 will be Tagovailoa’s second season out of Alabama after the Dolphins used the No. 5 overall pick on the former college star quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa split time with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick last year. While Tagovailoa offered greater upside, Fitzpatrick was the better player a season ago. Miami came up one game short of making the 2020 AFC Playoffs.

While Tagovailoa’s public comments about this not knowing the playbook issue are not the end of the world, it is something. 2020 may have been a challenging year for all of us, but Tagovailoa’s comments did not sit well with former NFLquarterback and ESPN football analyst Tim Hasselbeck. Here is what Hasselbeck had to say on the comments made by Tagovailoa publicly.

“I have to be honest. I kind of read some of the comments, [but] that’s the first time I had heard him say it in that way,” said Hasselbeck on ESPN. “It kind of bothered me. That should never, ever, ever happen with a quarterback, a guy that’s drafted in the first round that’s going to be the guy.

“I get it, the offseason was weird, it was hard, but I don’t want to hear Joe Burrow or anybody else talking about, ‘Hey, I didn’t learn the playbook.’ That, to me, is bad. Look, I do think he’ll be better, but sometimes, maybe, you don’t have to give everybody all of your information.”
How should Dolphins and NFL fans in general feel about Tagovailoa not grasping the playbook?
One thing that got lost during the draft process two years ago was Tagovailoa’s abysmal Wonderlic score. It was initially reported to be 13, which would have been more than three times worse than what Fitzpatrick got coming out Harvard. Tagovailoa’s score did end up being slightly higher than that, but nowhere near the 30s where you would typically want a quarterback to be.
Keep in mind that we were in the midst of a global pandemic during the 2020 offseason and Tagovailoa was working his way back from a college career-ending hip injury. Mobility was limited for so many reasons for him, yet he did not put in the time to figure out what former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey wanted to do offensively. That is a major cause for concern.
While Fitzpatrick had a built-in rapport with Gailey from their time together with the New York Jets, it is not like Tagovailoa was under-coached in Tuscaloosa. Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley and Steve Sarkisian were all Crimson Tide offensive coordinators during Tagovailoa’s three years in school. One guy is an NFL offensive coordinator and the two others lead Power 5 programs now.

Ultimately, Tagovailoa is not athletically gifted enough to overcome not putting in the work in the film room. Factor in him having an injury-riddled past and this Dolphins run of his could go to hell in a handbasket faster than the ’72 team popping another bottle of champagne to celebrate the first loss of the season for the league’s best team. Simply put, Tagovailoa has to put in the work now.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,047
Reaction score
4,912
Saying he didn’t know the playbook really, really well is NOT the same as saying he did not know it. It’s a statement of his comfortably with it and not that he couldn’t grasp it or did study it. Plus Burrow and Herbert had an offense tailored to their strengths. Tua had old man Gailey forcing him to do the offense designed specifically for Fitz. Lazy reporting by Hasselbeck, even lazier attempt by the OP.
 
lurking

lurking

Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
10,590
Reaction score
11,440
AZStryker said:
Saying he didn’t know the playbook really, really well is NOT the same as saying he did not know it. It’s a statement of his comfortably with it and not that he couldn’t grasp it or did study it. Lazy reporting by Hasselbeck, even lazier attempt by the OP.
Click to expand...
Don’t be a fluffaholic and attack the person posting a article. Other posters have posted negative articles, (Omar, Collin Coward) and aren’t attacked.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,549
Reaction score
18,973
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
15,047
Reaction score
4,912
lurking said:
Don’t be a fluffaholic and attack the person posting a article. Other posters have posted negative articles, (Omar, Collin Coward) and aren’t attacked.
Click to expand...

All of those have been thoroughly attacked. See any of the threads about them. I never attacked you, just said it was a lazy anti Tua attempt to post a ridiculous article by a nobody reporter who misquotes his subject.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
39wildman

39wildman

Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
5,076
Reaction score
1,711
Tua need stop talking so much and play football..because if he ain't good all they go do. Talk trash about him and bring all stuff back up..thst what they do on ESPN...
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,891
Reaction score
13,865
Location
Bahamas
Gsmack_42 said:
It must irk Tim that a kid had trouble getting the full playbook down in a covid shortened training camp. What I think really gets him is Tua not knowing the hole playbook did more in 9 games then he did in his whole career.
Click to expand...
There have been multiple threads on this EXACT subject but because another no name ex qb says it it has to become a whole new thread.

Tom Brady struggled with a new offense almost all of last year but Tua gets called out for the same thing because he hasn't won a Super Bowl.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
479
Reaction score
480
Age
28
Location
Florida
AZStryker said:
Saying he didn’t know the playbook really, really well is NOT the same as saying he did not know it. It’s a statement of his comfortably with it and not that he couldn’t grasp it or did study it. Plus Burrow and Herbert had an offense tailored to their strengths. Tua had old man Gailey forcing him to do the offense designed specifically for Fitz. Lazy reporting by Hasselbeck, even lazier attempt by the OP.
Click to expand...

Its only lazy reporting because you don't like what he had to say.

Nothing he said was out of line or incorrect.

Its amazing the lengths people will go to in order to defend Tua from accurate reporting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom