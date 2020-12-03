Former NFL star predicts Dolphins will upset Chiefs

Johnson has expressed his enthusiasm for the Dolphins team on a number of occasions, so hearing that he’s willing to ‘guarantee’ a Dolphins win isn’t totally out of left field — and Johnson and fellow former star receiver Terrell Owens make interesting points about the construction of this Dolphins team and how it could possibly match up against the Chiefs’ offense in just a week and a half.
LOL If Miami did beat KC and were 9-4....man that would be scary because we've seen all too many times Miami choke the rest of the season after a big win.
 
Hargitt01 said:
I'd like us to beat Cincinnati before even thinking about the Chiefs.....
Yeahhhh the team needs to focus on Cincinnati and taking care of business this week, but I'm a fan and I can dream and project a little bit.

I think we have the defense, particularly in the secondary and with Van Ginkel/ Ogbah coming off the edge (revenge factor for Manny?), to disrupt what KC likes to do offensively and force Mahomes into some tough situations. Now obviously Mahomes is the best in the business and makes the big bucks with his improvisational talent, but with Eric Rowe out there erasing tight ends and with X out there with his blanket coverage and nose for the football, it's gonna be tougher than usual for Mahomes to pull off miraculous plays.

I'm not expecting a victory and I'm not even overly optimistic about our chances but I'm definitely hyped about the game and I think we'll make it very interesting.

Offensively, I do expect Tua to be back and I'm hoping we can see him play at the level that we saw him play in Arizona, barring any further injury in the coming week and a half.

Tua vs. Mahomes will hopefully provide for some extremely entertaining playoff rivalry football in the coming decade or so. :cheers:
 
And after we get blown out he'll say something like how he thought the Chiefs needed more motivation to beat us...a la Teddy Bruschi.
 
LOL If Miami did beat KC and were 9-4....man that would be scary because we've seen all too many times Miami choke the rest of the season after a big win.
I have to believe the Jills would be just a tad bit concerned, if not $hitting actual bricks.
 
DolfanISS said:
Well If we do I hope we don’t have any defensive or ST TD’s because the site won’t buy it ;=).

We’ll get tons of “Mr Reailty” posts!
"Mr. REALITY" wants his job back. The other guy you speak of, just enjoys making you pucker up.
 
