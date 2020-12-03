Former NFL star predicts Dolphins will upset Chiefs

Hargitt01 said: I'd like us to beat Cincinnati before even thinking about the Chiefs..... Click to expand...

Yeahhhh the team needs to focus on Cincinnati and taking care of business this week, but I'm a fan and I can dream and project a little bit.I think we have the defense, particularly in the secondary and with Van Ginkel/ Ogbah coming off the edge (revenge factor for Manny?), to disrupt what KC likes to do offensively and force Mahomes into some tough situations. Now obviously Mahomes is the best in the business and makes the big bucks with his improvisational talent, but with Eric Rowe out there erasing tight ends and with X out there with his blanket coverage and nose for the football, it's gonna be tougher than usual for Mahomes to pull off miraculous plays.I'm not expecting a victory and I'm not even overly optimistic about our chances but I'm definitely hyped about the game and I think we'll make it very interesting.Offensively, I do expect Tua to be back and I'm hoping we can see him play at the level that we saw him play in Arizona, barring any further injury in the coming week and a half.Tua vs. Mahomes will hopefully provide for some extremely entertaining playoff rivalry football in the coming decade or so.