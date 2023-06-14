 Fournette says he'd play for Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fournette says he'd play for Miami

Leonard Fournette says Miami Dolphins have best overall roster in NFL

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is extremely high on the Miami Dolphins’ roster ahead of the 2023 season. He shared why he thinks they have the best roster in the NFL on “Good Morning Football,” touching on the team’s addition of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
He's the big back Miami needs.
 
