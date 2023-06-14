Fournette says he'd play for Miami

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 20,061
- Reaction score
- 44,263
- Location
- New Jersey
Leonard Fournette says Miami Dolphins have best overall roster in NFL
Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is extremely high on the Miami Dolphins’ roster ahead of the 2023 season. He shared why he thinks they have the best roster in the NFL on “Good Morning Football,” touching on the team’s addition of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
dolphinnation.com
He's the big back Miami needs.