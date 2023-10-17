 FOX Sports Rules Expert - Dean Blandino on RPOs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FOX Sports Rules Expert - Dean Blandino on RPOs

This morning on Sirius XM with Bruce Murray and Todd Haley - Blandino said

He expects the league to review and change the yardage (the rules) about how many yards the Olinemen can engage downfield because of the use of RPOs and the league is suffering from the fans enjoying the big play

This would be such a boon for Tua and the Offence.

And I believe that Olinemen should be able to block within a 5 yard window from the LOS whoever the heck they want 1:1

The game would move more seamlessly and it would remove some question marks

Blandino also mentioned that D coordinators know that refs are hesitant to call 5 straight penalties on the same thing like DPI but Blandino believes that refs need to call as they see it
 
We have lost at least one TD over the stupid rule and a lot of penalties have been called against us that are ticky tac
Literally the greatest offensive output to start a season in the entire 80+ year history of the game and we are talking about the elimination of a rule as a boon to the offense. It's not really needed is all I'm saying (if you couldn't tell).

stripes lighten GIF


I know, we're Dolphin fans, we have to have something to bitch/worry/fear about. I'll give you one - the 20th ranked defense. It is continuing to climb in the rankings and hopefully gets to the top 10. Right now, that is the biggest hindrance to the Dolphins hoisting up the Lombardi trophy, not the RPO rule.
 
Literally the greatest offensive output to start a season in the entire 80+ year history of the game and we are talking about the elimination of a rule as a boon to the offense. It's not really needed is all I'm saying (if you couldn't tell).

I know, we're Dolphin fans, we have to have something to bitch/worry/fear about. I'll give you one - the 20th ranked defense. It is continuing to climb in the rankings and hopefully gets to the top 10. Right now, that is the biggest hindrance to the Dolphins hoisting up the Lombardi trophy, not the RPO rule.
The amount of movement pre snap in Canadian football makes me wonder why the NFL doesn't adapt.
It puts the D at such a disadvantage I am not a fan and many WRs are long past the LOS before the ball is snapped and few of any refs will call it which puts even more pressure on the D
 
Literally the greatest offensive output to start a season in the entire 80+ year history of the game and we are talking about the elimination of a rule as a boon to the offense. It's not really needed is all I'm saying (if you couldn't tell).

I know, we're Dolphin fans, we have to have something to bitch/worry/fear about. I'll give you one - the 20th ranked defense. It is continuing to climb in the rankings and hopefully gets to the top 10. Right now, that is the biggest hindrance to the Dolphins hoisting up the Lombardi trophy, not the RPO rule.
Literally the greatest offensive output to start a season in the entire 80+ year history of the game and we are talking about the elimination of a rule as a boon to the offense. It's not really needed is all I'm saying (if you couldn't tell).

I know, we're Dolphin fans, we have to have something to bitch/worry/fear about. I'll give you one - the 20th ranked defense. It is continuing to climb in the rankings and hopefully gets to the top 10. Right now, that is the biggest hindrance to the Dolphins hoisting up the Lombardi trophy, not the RPO rule.
Ya after the SD game we were what...31st? After Buffalo probably 31st or 32nd? 20th is a big jump in a few weeks (with the help of a few weak ass offenses).
 
