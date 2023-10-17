FOX Sports Rules Expert - Dean Blandino on RPOs

This morning on Sirius XM with Bruce Murray and Todd Haley - Blandino said



He expects the league to review and change the yardage (the rules) about how many yards the Olinemen can engage downfield because of the use of RPOs and the league is suffering from the fans enjoying the big play



This would be such a boon for Tua and the Offence.



And I believe that Olinemen should be able to block within a 5 yard window from the LOS whoever the heck they want 1:1



The game would move more seamlessly and it would remove some question marks



Blandino also mentioned that D coordinators know that refs are hesitant to call 5 straight penalties on the same thing like DPI but Blandino believes that refs need to call as they see it