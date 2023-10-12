FOX Sports Top 10 Head Coaches 2023. McD #5

ANUFan said: Billecheat is acutally #10 if you can believe that! Click to expand...

No10. Bill Belichick, New England PatriotsThis list was poorly timed for Belichick. If we'd compiled it before the season started, Belichick would rank in the top five and probably the top three. But the Patriots' abominable 2023 season has really sunk the way we look at Belichick's current coaching prowess. It's tough to evaluate Belichick The Coach when Belichick The GM has put together such a poorly constructed team. But it all comes down to the man himself — pressure is coming from owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Mac Jones' camp. It's unlikely Belichick can make the playoffs at this point. It's even hard to imagine him getting his team back to .500. He is clearly on the list because of his six Super Bowl rings. But they're not helping him this season.