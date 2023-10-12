 FOX Sports Top 10 Head Coaches 2023. McD #5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

FOX Sports Top 10 Head Coaches 2023. McD #5

Impressive! The great thing for us is I think McDaniel is going to get even better! Woot!
 
ANUFan said:
Curious if this is supposed to be based of this season so far?

If so, How the hell is Tomlin anywhere in the Top 5 this season and especially ahead of McD.

The same can be said of Sean McVay too?
Based on the season so far.

5. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

He is the Hansel of the NFL: So hot right now. In his second year with the Dolphins, McDaniel has hit his stride with the Dolphins. There's the common refrain that a zone-blocking scheme can take a full year to install. And perhaps we're seeing the fruits of McDaniel's labor, because while the passing attack took no time to implement — immediately putting up video game numbers last year — the rushing attack has finally emerged in 2023.

2023 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan lead the way | FOX Sports

Who are the NFL's best coaches? Our writing staff ranked the top 10 throughout the league and evaluated what makes them stand out.
www.foxsports.com www.foxsports.com
 
ANUFan said:
Billecheat is acutally #10 if you can believe that!
No

10. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

This list was poorly timed for Belichick. If we'd compiled it before the season started, Belichick would rank in the top five and probably the top three. But the Patriots' abominable 2023 season has really sunk the way we look at Belichick's current coaching prowess. It's tough to evaluate Belichick The Coach when Belichick The GM has put together such a poorly constructed team. But it all comes down to the man himself — pressure is coming from owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Mac Jones' camp. It's unlikely Belichick can make the playoffs at this point. It's even hard to imagine him getting his team back to .500. He is clearly on the list because of his six Super Bowl rings. But they're not helping him this season.
 
They claim it's based on the season then use history to justify certain coaches positions like Tomlin and Belicheat

Odd.
 
andyahs said:
Explain the Pats coach no way that's just this year
 
The thing I think is best about McDaniel is his personality.
The ability to be liked by players and media.
Yes, great at O schemes and play creation, but it is his personality that wins.
 
