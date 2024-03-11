 Franchise tag question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Franchise tag question

Does anyone know what the thought process as to why we didn’t franchise Wilkins or hunt and then trade them? I’ll hang up and listen
 
We didn't have the money to franchise them. Then you have to hope for a trade partner.
 
To put a speculative tag on either Wilkins or Hunt would have required pushing even more dead cap into 2025 and beyond. Now we can clear what we need in real time and potentially position ourselves to add a big fish or two next offseason.
 
