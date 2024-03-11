Franchise tag question

Highzenga
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2012
- Messages
- 2,630
- Reaction score
- 3,186
- Location
- Fort Lauderdale
Does anyone know what the thought process as to why we didn’t franchise Wilkins or hunt and then trade them? I’ll hang up and listen
Because tag and trade requires a partner who will give up draft picks to get the player and hardly ever ever ever works.Does anyone know what the thought process as to why we didn’t franchise Wilkins or hunt and then trade them? I’ll hang up and listen
We didn't have the money to franchise them. Then you have to hope for a trade partner.Does anyone know what the thought process as to why we didn’t franchise Wilkins or hunt and then trade them? I’ll hang up and listen