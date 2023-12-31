 Franchise with most embarrasing losses? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Franchise with most embarrasing losses?

I'm trying to think of all the blowouts we have suffered on the big stage, we seem to.suffer a lot and off the top of my head I've got:
Cowboys Super Bowl 24 -0
49ers Super Bowl 38 - 16
Broncos Playoff 38 - 3
Raiders Playoff 27 - 0
Jags 62 - 7
Ravens Wildcard 20 - 3
Today obviously

Feel.free to add more and if you can think of another franchise with a blowout record as bad as ours
 
I really don't follow any other team close enough to notice...I'm pretty tired of ours though lol.

The 62-7 was the most crushing beatdown in my memory...big reason why to this day I hate Feidler and the Jags.
 
Yeah that was a soul destroying defeat for Marino. Looking back it the moment this franchise fell into a 25 year funk!
 
They lost by 30 in a win and your in game the last week of the season against Buffalo’s backup defense and a full half of Matt Barkley.

Dont know why that one popped in my head…
 
The 62-7 loss against the Jaguars is the worst loss in Dolphins history, this blowout loss will never be topped
 
