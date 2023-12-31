Franchise with most embarrasing losses?

Teenwolf
You are an animal
I'm trying to think of all the blowouts we have suffered on the big stage, we seem to.suffer a lot and off the top of my head I've got:
Cowboys Super Bowl 24 -0
49ers Super Bowl 38 - 16
Broncos Playoff 38 - 3
Raiders Playoff 27 - 0
Jags 62 - 7
Ravens Wildcard 20 - 3
Today obviously
Feel.free to add more and if you can think of another franchise with a blowout record as bad as ours
